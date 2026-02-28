Steve Ott: From Stanley Cup Champion to Springfield Thunderbirds Head Coach (2026)

A New Coach Steps Up: The Springfield Thunderbirds' Bold Move

A fresh start for the Thunderbirds! The St. Louis Blues organization has made a bold decision, announcing Steve Ott as the new head coach for their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, for the remainder of the season. This move has sparked curiosity and raised some eyebrows, leaving many wondering about the reasons behind it.

But here's where it gets interesting... Steve Ott, a seasoned veteran with nine seasons of coaching experience behind the Blues' bench, is stepping into a new role. He replaces Steve Konowalchuk, who has been relieved of his duties. Ott's appointment is a strategic move to push the young players and accelerate their development path towards becoming St. Louis Blues material.

For now, current assistant coach Chad Wiseman will take on the interim head coach role for tonight's game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Ott is expected to join the team later this week, and we can't wait to see the impact he brings.

"The Blues are grateful for Steve Konowalchuk's contributions over the last two years and wish him the best," said Doug Armstrong, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. "We're excited to see Steve Ott take the reins in Springfield and continue the journey of nurturing our young talent."

Ott, 42, brings a wealth of experience to the table. Hailing from Summerside, PEI, he has played a crucial role in the Blues' success, helping them achieve an impressive regular-season record and four postseason appearances. His coaching journey began in 2017 as an assistant, and he quickly made his mark, playing a pivotal role in the Blues' historic rise and Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

As a player, Ott's career spanned 14 years in the NHL, including a stint with the Blues from 2014-2016. He accumulated an impressive 288 points in 848 regular-season games, showcasing his skills across teams like Dallas, Buffalo, Detroit, and Montreal.

Konowalchuk, 52, leaves the Thunderbirds with an overall record of 47-50-4-8 during his two seasons as head coach. This season, he guided the team to a record of 13-18-4-2.

And this is the part most people miss... Coaching changes can bring fresh perspectives and new strategies, and Ott's appointment is a bold move to ignite a spark within the Thunderbirds. It's an exciting time for the team and their fans.

What do you think about this coaching change? Do you believe it will bring positive results? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!