Steve Borthwick's Shocking England Squad Cuts: Who's Out and Why? (2026)

Get ready for a rugby-filled adventure as we dive into the world of England's national team and the iconic British & Irish Lions!

The Steve Borthwick Dilemma: A Tough Call for England's Coach

Steve Borthwick, the mastermind behind England's rugby success, has made some bold moves, cutting five players, including his very first debutant. But why? Let's explore the stories behind these decisions.

Ollie Hassell-Collins: A Rising Star's Journey

Ollie Hassell-Collins, a name that burst onto the scene with two impressive caps in the 2023 Six Nations, has since faded from the spotlight. With talks of a potential switch to Wales due to family heritage, his recent England A appearance keeps him firmly in England's camp for now. Despite his stellar form with the Leicester Tigers, Borthwick seems unmoved.

RUCK's Take: The raw pace and finishing ability are undeniable, but England's call hasn't come yet.

Tom Pearson: A Flanker's Frustration

Tom Pearson, one of the Premier League's finest young flankers, has been knocking on England's door for a while now. His exceptional performances for Northampton Saints haven't convinced Borthwick, as other players have leapfrogged him into recent squads. Pearson remains on just one cap since 2023.

RUCK's Verdict: The potential is clear as day, but the competition in England's back row is fierce and the queue is long.

But here's where it gets controversial... Should Borthwick's decisions be questioned? Are these players being overlooked, or is there a method to his madness?

And this is the part most people miss... The British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in 2005 was a legendary campaign, packed with unforgettable moments. Can you recall every player who donned the iconic red jersey during that historic tour?

The 2005 Lions Tour: A Test of Legends

The British & Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand in 2005 is a rugby tale for the ages. Despite facing the mighty All Blacks, the Lions squad boasted legendary players from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. From try-scoring sensations to controversial calls, this tour had it all.

So, can you name the entire Lions squad from that unforgettable tour? Dive into this quiz and test your rugby knowledge! Relive the magic and see if you can recall every player who made history in New Zealand.

Get ready to discuss, debate, and share your thoughts! Do you agree with Borthwick's decisions? And how well do you remember the 2005 Lions tour? Let's engage in some friendly rugby banter in the comments!