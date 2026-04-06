Stephen Jones Confirms Cowboys' Franchise Tag Move on George Pickens | NFL Free Agency 2026 Update (2026)

Get ready for some exciting news in the world of NFL! The fate of George Pickens, the top free agent on PFT's list, is about to be sealed. But here's the twist: he won't be hitting the open market anytime soon.

Cowboys' executive vice president, Stephen Jones, has confirmed that the team plans to use their franchise tag on Pickens. This move will ensure Pickens stays with the Cowboys and opens up a window for both parties to negotiate a long-term deal. Jones emphasized, "We think the world of him. We want him here."

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However, the story gets more intriguing. The franchise tag, which guarantees Pickens a salary and cap hit of over $28 million for 2026, will keep him from leaving as a free agent. But will Pickens attend offseason workouts if he's playing under the tag? Jones didn't provide a clear answer, leaving room for speculation.

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"We always want guys here. We've franchised players before, and we want him working with the team. It will work itself out in the coming weeks," Jones added.

And this is the part most people miss: a long-term deal could significantly reduce the cap number. But will Pickens and the Cowboys be able to reach an agreement? Only time will tell.

So, what do you think? Is this a smart move by the Cowboys, or are they taking a risk? Let's discuss in the comments and share your thoughts on this intriguing development!

Stephen Jones Confirms Cowboys' Franchise Tag Move on George Pickens | NFL Free Agency 2026 Update (2026)

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