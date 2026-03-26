The Golden State Warriors are facing a challenging start to the post-All-Star break season. Star guard Stephen Curry is expected to be out for an indefinite period, with the team prioritizing his recovery from persistent knee issues. Curry's absence is a significant setback, as he has been a cornerstone of the Warriors' success. In contrast, the Warriors have a new addition in Kristaps Porzingis, who is set to make his debut against the Boston Celtics. Porzingis, acquired in a trade, brings a high-profile presence to the team, despite limited playing time due to illness and Achilles tendinitis. The Warriors are strategically planning Porzingis' integration, starting with limited minutes and short bursts of play. Coach Steve Kerr aims to showcase Porzingis' offensive skills, focusing on proper spacing around his post-ups. Porzingis expressed excitement about joining the Warriors and playing alongside Draymond Green, highlighting the importance of Green's role in the team's dynamics. The Warriors, currently ranked eighth in the Western Conference, are navigating a period of transition and adjustment, with Curry's absence and Porzingis' debut setting the stage for an intriguing season ahead.
Stephen Curry's Injury Update: Warriors Star Still Out, Porzingis to Make Debut (2026)
References
- https://www.espn.ph/nba/story/_/id/47971006/curry-warriors-porzingis-debut-celtics
- https://english.news.cn/20260220/638f9cc940c5454096c332ebb28c3f80/c.html
- https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/47996899/suns-devin-booker-least-week-right-hip-strain
- https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/v-j-edgecombe-76ers-rising-stars-game/
- https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/48034495/lakers-add-ex-virginia-coach-tony-bennett-draft-adviser
- https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/former-grizzlies-forward-jaren-jackson-jr-shares-heartfelt-message-to-memphis/article_71a4c120-676a-44c9-bdef-431725c844df.html
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