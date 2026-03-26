Stephen Curry's Injury Update: Warriors Star Still Out, Porzingis to Make Debut (2026)

The Golden State Warriors are facing a challenging start to the post-All-Star break season. Star guard Stephen Curry is expected to be out for an indefinite period, with the team prioritizing his recovery from persistent knee issues. Curry's absence is a significant setback, as he has been a cornerstone of the Warriors' success. In contrast, the Warriors have a new addition in Kristaps Porzingis, who is set to make his debut against the Boston Celtics. Porzingis, acquired in a trade, brings a high-profile presence to the team, despite limited playing time due to illness and Achilles tendinitis. The Warriors are strategically planning Porzingis' integration, starting with limited minutes and short bursts of play. Coach Steve Kerr aims to showcase Porzingis' offensive skills, focusing on proper spacing around his post-ups. Porzingis expressed excitement about joining the Warriors and playing alongside Draymond Green, highlighting the importance of Green's role in the team's dynamics. The Warriors, currently ranked eighth in the Western Conference, are navigating a period of transition and adjustment, with Curry's absence and Porzingis' debut setting the stage for an intriguing season ahead.

Stephen Curry's Injury Update: Warriors Star Still Out, Porzingis to Make Debut (2026)

References

Top Articles
Chris Paul Retires at 40: Career Highlights, Legacy & Why It Matters
Germany's Merz: World's Rules-Based Order is Collapsing | Munich Security Conference
AI tool predicts optimal feeding tube timing for people with MND
Latest Posts
Marshall University Cuts Women's Swimming & Diving Program
Why German Bike Brands Are Ditching SRAM: Politics, Supply Chains, and the Future of Cycling
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Duncan Muller

Last Updated:

Views: 6397

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Duncan Muller

Birthday: 1997-01-13

Address: Apt. 505 914 Phillip Crossroad, O'Konborough, NV 62411

Phone: +8555305800947

Job: Construction Agent

Hobby: Shopping, Table tennis, Snowboarding, Rafting, Motor sports, Homebrewing, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Duncan Muller, I am a enchanting, good, gentle, modern, tasty, nice, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.