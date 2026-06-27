Stephen Curry Exits Game with Right Knee Soreness | Golden State Warriors (2026)

NBA superstar Stephen Curry's knee injury raises concerns!

The Golden State Warriors' star player, Stephen Curry, faced a setback during a recent game against the Detroit Pistons, as he was forced to exit early due to a sore right knee.

With just over four minutes left in the third quarter, Curry bravely fought through a foul to make a layup, but his valiant effort came at a cost. He was seen wincing and limping, indicating a potential injury. After a brief check-in with the trainers, Curry headed to the locker room, leaving his team and fans worried.

This knee issue isn't a stranger to Curry. Just six days prior, he found himself on the injury report due to swelling and discomfort in the same knee after a workout in Minneapolis. The official diagnosis? Patellofemoral inflammation.

Curry's own words reveal the unusual nature of this injury. He admitted to feeling something unusual, unlike any previous quad or muscle-related issues. But here's where it gets controversial—should athletes push through injuries for the sake of the game?

Despite the initial concern, Curry played through the pain in the following game against the Timberwolves, showcasing his determination. However, the Warriors opted to rest him for the rematch, only to clear him for the subsequent games against the Jazz and Pistons. This decision has sparked debates among fans and experts alike.

With 23 points in just 25 minutes, Curry's impact was undeniable before his early exit. The Warriors now have a short break before facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, leaving fans wondering about Curry's recovery and the team's strategy moving forward.

Stay tuned as the NBA world eagerly awaits updates on Curry's condition and the Warriors' plans to navigate this challenging situation.