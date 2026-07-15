Stephen Colbert's New YouTube Channel: 'Only in Monroe' Special (2026)

Stephen Colbert's post-'Late Show' career moves are a fascinating topic, especially given the recent drama surrounding his public access special, 'Only in Monroe'. This article delves into the implications of his YouTube channel and the potential impact on his future endeavors.

Colbert's decision to launch a personal YouTube channel is a strategic move, leveraging the platform's massive reach and popularity. With over 80,000 subscribers and a growing subscriber base, his channel is poised for success. The 'Only in Monroe' episode, a collaboration with CBS Studios and Monroe Community Media, showcases Colbert's ability to create engaging content that resonates with audiences. The video has already accumulated 409,000 views, indicating its popularity and potential for future growth.

The article highlights the significance of YouTube as a platform for content creators, especially in the context of network TV and streaming services. With deals like the Oscars moving to YouTube, the platform is becoming a dominant force in the entertainment industry. Colbert's association with CBS and Paramount, through his previous 'Late Show' role and the 'Only in Monroe' special, further emphasizes the importance of these partnerships in shaping his career trajectory.

One intriguing aspect is the speculation surrounding Colbert's next move. While he has been working on a 'Lord of the Rings' movie script, the article suggests that his online presence and YouTube channel could be a significant part of his future. The 'Only in Monroe' special, with its local focus and personal connection to Colbert's past, serves as a reset and a continuation of his career. It showcases his ability to connect with audiences on a personal level, which is a valuable asset in the digital age.

The article also touches on the complex relationship between Colbert and CBS. The network's initial takedown notices and subsequent decision to waive further enforcement raise questions about the nature of their partnership. Was Colbert's departure from 'The Late Show' due to cost-cutting measures or something more personal? The article leaves these questions open, inviting readers to form their own opinions.

In conclusion, Stephen Colbert's post-'Late Show' career is a fascinating journey, marked by strategic moves and a strong online presence. His YouTube channel and collaborations with CBS and Paramount offer a glimpse into his future endeavors, which are likely to be both exciting and influential in the world of entertainment.