Stephen Colbert's 2025: Don't Trust Billionaires! Late Show Cancellation & Trump's Influence (2026)

Stephen Colbert Warns: 'Beware the Billionaire's Influence'

In a recent CNN appearance, Stephen Colbert shared a profound lesson from his eventful 2025: 'Don't trust billionaires.' This advice comes amidst the cancellation of his beloved show, 'The Late Show,' a decision that has sparked intense debate and raised questions about the power of media moguls.

Colbert's candor on CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live' with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper was both humorous and thought-provoking. Cohen, acknowledging the year's events, inquired about Colbert's major takeaway. Colbert's response was immediate and impactful: 'Don't trust billionaires.' He humorously emphasized that their wealth doesn't come from finding money on the street, highlighting the complex dynamics surrounding his show's cancellation.

The cancellation of 'The Late Show' in July was attributed by CBS executives to financial challenges in the late-night landscape. However, industry speculation pointed to a different motive: David Ellison's Paramount takeover. The timing of the cancellation coincided with Ellison's acquisition of CBS' parent company, Paramount Global, and his alignment with Donald Trump, a frequent target of Colbert's satire. This alignment raised eyebrows, especially given Colbert's previous criticism of Paramount's $16 million settlement with Trump over a '60 Minutes' interview.

Colbert's frustration was palpable when he addressed the settlement on his show, expressing offense and questioning the network's integrity. He wondered aloud why CBS would pay such a substantial amount to Trump's estate, especially given the lawsuit's meritless nature. This incident fueled speculation about political motivations behind the cancellation.

David Letterman, a veteran host, echoed these sentiments, accusing CBS of 'pure cowardice' for canceling Colbert due to political considerations. Letterman suggested that Ellison's Paramount sought to avoid any association with freedom of the press, speech, or expression, fearing government scrutiny. These concerns were further amplified by Colbert's GQ interview, where he openly questioned the political implications of his show's cancellation.

Colbert's professional perspective on the situation was clear: he acknowledged the network's decision but questioned the reasoning behind it. He highlighted the network's $16 million settlement with Trump, which he deemed damaging to CBS' reputation. Colbert's stance was one of detachment, emphasizing that while people may speculate, he was focused on his own feelings and the show's future.

As 'The Late Show' prepares to sign off in May, Colbert's message resonates: 'Beware the billionaire's influence.' His advice serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between media, power, and public trust, leaving audiences with much to ponder and discuss.