Stephen Colbert Rips Into CBS Colleague’s Noisy Trump Interview: 'Was Niagara Falls Booked?!' (2026)

Stephen Colbert Mocks CBS Colleague's Trump Interview: A Political Comedy Extravaganza

Stephen Colbert, the witty and satirical host, took aim at his own network's controversial move in a recent monologue. He mocked CBS Evening News host Tony Dokoupil's interview with President Trump, which took an unexpected turn during a trip to Detroit.

Colbert highlighted the interview's unique setting: an active Ford assembly line. He humorously questioned the choice of location, suggesting it was a noisy affair. The clip showed Trump and Dokoupil struggling to be heard over the background machinery, prompting Colbert's comedic outburst, 'What?! I can’t hear you! You’re standing on an active assembly line! Why are you doing that!? Was Niagara Falls booked!?'

This wasn't the first time Colbert had taken a jab at CBS. As a former CBS employee, he has become increasingly vocal about his experiences. During his final season, Colbert shared a lesson learned from his time at the network, which some interpreted as a subtle critique of CBS's decision-making. He advised, 'Don’t trust billionaires; they don’t get rich by finding that money on the side of the road.'

The interview with Trump and the subsequent criticism of Dokoupil's performance come amidst a wave of backlash. Dokoupil's hiring by Bari Weiss, the new CBS editor-in-chief, was seen as a controversial move aimed at making the network more MAGA-friendly. His debut episode was met with criticism, and the show's viewership numbers have declined, raising questions about his suitability for the prime-time slot.

Colbert's satirical take on the situation has sparked discussions about the balance between comedy and news reporting. As he continues to challenge the network's choices, viewers are left to ponder the impact of such commentary on the media landscape.

