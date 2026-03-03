Stephen Colbert & John Dickerson Live: Post-State of the Union Analysis After CBS Exit (2026)

In a move that’s sure to spark both applause and outrage, Stephen Colbert has thrown down the gauntlet by inviting former CBS anchor John Dickerson onto his live show—just days after Dickerson’s high-profile exit from the network over its controversial MAGA-friendly shift. But here’s where it gets controversial: Dickerson’s appearance isn’t just a casual reunion; it’s a bold statement airing immediately after President Trump’s State of the Union address. And this is the part most people miss: this will be Colbert’s final post-State of the Union broadcast, as his contract with CBS expires in May. Could this be his parting shot at the network’s shifting priorities?

Dickerson, 57, stepped down as co-host of CBS Evening News late last year after the network began its MAGA-aligned makeover under the leadership of Bari Weiss, the Trump-approved CBS News Editor-in-Chief. His replacement? Tony Dokoupil, whose appointment has raised eyebrows among critics of the network’s new direction. But Dickerson didn’t leave quietly. While still on air, he openly criticized CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, for settling with Donald Trump over a 60 Minutes report—a settlement that cost them $16 million. In a powerful monologue last July, Dickerson questioned the network’s integrity: ‘We pride ourselves on our BS detector, so it ought to work on ourselves, too. When it doesn’t, the stakes are real: a loss of public trust, the spread of misinformation.’

He didn’t stop there. Dickerson challenged the network’s ability to hold power accountable after paying millions to a political figure, asking, ‘Can an audience trust you when it thinks you’ve traded away that trust?’ It’s a question that still hangs in the air—and one that Colbert is clearly eager to explore on his show.

Colbert has long admired Dickerson, calling him ‘a journalist of sterling integrity’ during his final appearance on CBS Evening News. In a memorable moment, Colbert hugged Dickerson on a Slate panel and then flipped the bird—a gesture widely seen as a middle finger to the network’s leadership. But here’s the kicker: while Dickerson is a frequent Colbert guest, Dokoupil has yet to grace the late-night couch. Past anchors like Katie Couric, Scott Pelley, and Norah O’Donnell have all appeared on the show, but Dokoupil’s absence feels pointed.

The tension doesn’t end there. Earlier this week, Colbert revealed that CBS blocked him from featuring Texas state Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat, on his show. ‘We were told in no uncertain terms by our network’s lawyers that we could not have him on the broadcast,’ Colbert explained. But he didn’t stop at the ban—he openly defied it, releasing the interview on YouTube, where it’s now racked up over 8 million views. Most clips on Colbert’s channel barely hit 3 million. Is this a sign of growing censorship, or just network politics? And what does it mean for the future of late-night TV?

Adding fuel to the fire, the FCC—led by Trump appointee Brendan Carr—is pushing to apply the ‘equal time’ rule to late-night shows, which currently don’t have to balance political guests. If implemented, this could fundamentally change how hosts like Colbert operate. But here’s the real question: Is this an attempt to silence criticism, or a necessary step toward fairness? And what does it say about the state of media independence today?

As Colbert and Dickerson prepare to take the stage together, one thing is clear: this isn’t just another late-night segment. It’s a statement—a challenge to the audience, the network, and the industry at large. What do you think? Is Colbert crossing the line, or is he fighting for the soul of journalism? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate you won’t want to miss.