Stephen A. Smith's Unexpected Advice to Mat Ishbia: Owning the Phoenix Suns (2026)

The world of sports ownership is a dramatic arena, and this story proves it! Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns, received an unexpected piece of guidance from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, a media personality known for his bold opinions. But here's the twist: these two have a history of public disagreements.

In a private conversation, Smith urged Ishbia to embrace his individuality and leave his mark on the Suns organization. This advice comes after Smith's harsh criticism of Ishbia's ownership, even comparing him to the infamous Donald Sterling, who was banned from the NBA for racist remarks. But wait, it gets more intriguing...

Ishbia, not one to shy away from a challenge, took Smith's words to heart and decided to be unapologetically himself. This newfound confidence coincides with the Suns' remarkable turnaround in the 2025-26 season, currently sitting at seventh in the Western Conference. The team's success is a stark contrast to their previous struggles, which included a disappointing 2025 season and a major trade of Kevin Durant.

The Suns' revival has been attributed to several factors, including the hiring of Jordan Ott as head coach and the trade that brought Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green to the team. But the question remains: is this success a direct result of Ishbia's new approach? And what does this say about the power of personal branding in the world of sports?

This narrative is a testament to the complex dynamics between media personalities and sports owners, where criticism and praise can come from the same source. And this is the part most people miss: it's a fine line between being a controversial figure and a catalyst for change. So, what's your take? Do you think Ishbia's success is a direct consequence of embracing his true self, or is it a mere coincidence? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's spark a lively discussion!