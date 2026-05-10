Stephanie McMahon's Shocking Advice to Cody Rhodes Before WrestleMania 42! | WWE Raw Highlights (2026)

In a rare and unexpected appearance, Stephanie McMahon made her way to the WWE Raw stage, joining Cody Rhodes in a captivating promo segment that left fans buzzing. The setting? None other than the iconic Madison Square Garden, adding an extra layer of excitement to the encounter.

The Unadvertised Arrival

As Cody Rhodes hyped up the New York crowd, he was met with an interruption that took everyone by surprise. Stephanie McMahon, in a move that was not part of the advertised script, made her presence known. Her arrival was a strategic one, as she aimed to offer guidance to Rhodes ahead of his highly anticipated WrestleMania 42 match against Randy Orton.

A Family Legacy and a Warning

McMahon's words carried a weight of family history and a warning. She praised Rhodes for staying true to his values and taking the 'golden path,' but cautioned him against underestimating this version of Orton. In her opinion, Rhodes' belief in bringing out the best in his opponents might not work against this particular Orton. She urged him to think like a 'diabolical' Orton, a skill his father, Dusty Rhodes, mastered. McMahon's message was clear: Rhodes needed to adopt a different mindset to stand a chance.

A Clash of Generations

Rhodes, unintimidated, reminded McMahon of their shared history, having babysat Orton during their Legacy days. He asserted that he wasn't afraid, even going as far as to clap back with a Vince McMahon reference, suggesting that McMahon herself wasn't her father's equal. This bold move earned him a slap, but it also highlighted the generational divide and the different approaches to the business.

The Mind Games Begin

McMahon's advice took an intriguing turn as she hinted at Orton's mental state, suggesting he was listening to voices in his head and possibly taking direction from an unseen source, referencing his backstage phone calls. She emphasized that Rhodes needed to learn to think like Orton or risk losing the title. As she prepared to leave, Rhodes had a final retort, spinning her around and delivering a subtle yet powerful message: 'thank you.'

Deeper Analysis

This promo segment offers a glimpse into the psychological warfare that is often a part of WWE storytelling. The focus on Orton's mental state and the suggestion of an unseen influence adds an intriguing layer to the match-up. It raises questions about the role of mind games in wrestling and how they can impact the outcome. Additionally, the clash between Rhodes and McMahon highlights the changing dynamics within the WWE, with the younger generation asserting their presence and challenging the established order.

Conclusion

Stephanie McMahon's rare appearance on WWE Raw was a strategic move, adding depth and intrigue to the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton storyline. Her advice to Rhodes, laced with a warning, sets the stage for a match that promises to be more than just a physical contest. It's a battle of wits and a clash of generations, with the outcome hanging in the balance. As we await WrestleMania 42, the mind games have officially begun.