Stephanie Irons Murder: Sentencing of Adedapo Adegbola (2026)

A shocking and tragic story unfolds as we bring you live updates from the Nottingham court, where a man's fate is about to be sealed for taking the life of a 'bright young star', Stephanie Irons.

Today, a 40-year-old man, Adedapo Adegbola, faces a life sentence for the murder of 23-year-old Stephanie in her Mapperley home. This case has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many questions and a sense of injustice in its wake.

On that fateful day, emergency services responded to concerns for Stephanie's safety at her Westdale Lane residence. What they found was a young woman, full of potential, brutally taken from this world.

Adegbola, a former colleague of Stephanie's, admitted to a single charge of murder at Nottingham Crown Court on January 26. But here's where it gets controversial... the circumstances surrounding the attack paint a picture of premeditation and a disturbing obsession.

Nottinghamshire Police revealed that co-workers raised the alarm after receiving concerning messages from Adegbola on the night of the attack. When emergency services arrived at the scene, they discovered Stephanie wounded in her living room. Despite their best efforts, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

And this is the part most people miss... Adegbola's actions after the attack are a chilling indication of his state of mind. He fled, leaving a trail of evidence, including blood-stained clothing, as he traveled from Mapperley to Mansfield, Worksop, Sheffield, and finally, Hull. It was as if he was trying to escape not only the scene of the crime but also his own conscience.

The next morning, he returned to Nottingham and surrendered himself to the police, but his cooperation didn't extend to providing any comments during police interviews.

Detective Inspector Stuart Barson described the case as a tragedy, stating, "A caring and compassionate young woman was taken away in horrific circumstances." He further emphasized Adegbola's lack of concern for Stephanie's well-being, noting that he made no attempt to call for an ambulance and was solely focused on escaping and disposing of evidence.

As we await the sentencing, let's take a moment to reflect on the impact of this senseless act. Stephanie's family has shown incredible strength throughout this process, and their statements in court are a testament to the profound devastation they have endured.

Follow our live coverage as the judge delivers the sentence, and join us in remembering the bright light that was Stephanie Irons.

11:33 AM - Judge Shant KC delivers the sentence: "You took away a future full of promise. Your controlling behavior led to the end of a relationship, and you were not prepared to accept that. You planned this killing, and the devastation you caused is immeasurable."

11:22 AM - Defense attorney Mr. Thatcher argues, "He accepted his actions and demonstrated genuine remorse."

11:18 AM - The intent to kill is clear, says the defense, but Judge Shant asserts, "He targeted the jugular, and that is what led to her death."

11:10 AM - Stephanie's step-father, James, shares his pain: "Our shining light is gone, and the grief will be everlasting."

11:04 AM - Stephanie's mother, Donna Fox, bravely reads her statement: "She was my world, and now all her kindness and compassion seem pointless."

10:56 AM - The prosecutor describes Adegbola's obsession and bitterness over the ended relationship.

10:49 AM - Mr. Joyce details the horrific knife wounds to Stephanie's neck, the cause of her death.

10:42 AM - The presence of police officers in the courtroom is a tribute to Stephanie's mother, a police officer herself, and the first responders on the night of the murder.

10:26 AM - The case is called on, and Judge Nirmal Shant KC takes the bench.

