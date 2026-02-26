Stephanie Hirst is set to take over the airwaves from Paul Gambaccini on Greatest Hits Radio (GHR) starting March 7th. Hirst will be moving from her Greatest Hits Radio 60s show to the main station, bringing her popular 'Spinnin'' format with her. The new show, 'Spinnin' The Decades with Stephanie Hirst', will feature hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, with a special hour dedicated to live listener requests played from original 45 pressings from Hirst's personal vinyl collection. This move comes after confirmation that 'America's Greatest Hits with Paul Gambaccini' will be ending on February 28th. Hirst expressed her excitement and honor to follow in the footsteps of one of her broadcasting heroes, Gambaccini. She also shared her enthusiasm to share her passion for vinyl with the GHR audience. Gambaccini, a good friend and a great radio professional, wished Hirst all the best and looked forward to listening to her show. 'Spinnin' The Decades with Stephanie Hirst' will air from 4-7 pm every Saturday on GHR and the Rayo App, offering a unique blend of classic hits and listener engagement.
Stephanie Hirst Takes Over Paul Gambaccini's Slot on Greatest Hits Radio! | New Saturday Show! (2026)
