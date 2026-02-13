Steph Curry Injury Update: Knee Rehab, Porzingis Trade & Warriors' Future | NBA News (2026)

The Warriors' Star Speaks Out: Curry on His Knee, Porzingis, and the Team's Future

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry opened up about his recent knee injury, the team's trade for Kristaps Porzingis, and the challenges facing the Warriors' front office.

Curry, known for his exceptional talent and leadership, is taking a patient approach to his recovery. He shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, "It's a process, and I'm learning as I go. The key is to manage the injury and ensure a full recovery."

The injury, diagnosed as patellofemoral pain syndrome or "runner's knee," has kept Curry out of action for the past two games. He explained, "It's a different challenge compared to last year, but I'm confident it will heal."

The Road to Recovery: A Cautious Approach

Curry's injury flared up during an individual workout two weeks ago, leading to his absence in Minnesota and a subsequent attempt to play through the pain. However, he was forced to exit a home game against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter, limping off the court. Since then, he has been focusing on individual rehab work.

While the team is calling him day-to-day, Curry himself doesn't seem ready to return for the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He emphasized the importance of managing the injury, stating, "If I come back too early, it could flare up again, and that's a risk I'm not willing to take."

A Celebratory Win: Warriors' Resilience

Despite Curry's absence, the Warriors showcased their resilience in a thrilling comeback win over the Phoenix Suns. The shorthanded team closed out the game with a 25-7 run, boosting their record to 28-24. Warriors coach Steve Kerr described the celebration as if they had won a championship, a testament to the team's spirit and determination.

The victory was a much-needed boost for the Warriors, who have faced a series of setbacks, including Jimmy Butler's ACL tear on January 19th, which derailed their momentum and title hopes.

The Trade Rumors: Warriors' Pursuit of Antetokounmpo

In the aftermath of Butler's injury, the Warriors' front office made a bold move, aggressively pursuing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The pursuit made headlines, revealing the team's willingness to involve franchise legend Draymond Green in trade talks. Curry, however, clarified his role, stating, "I wasn't directly involved in the calls, but I knew an offer was made. In the end, we didn't get him."

Curry emphasized the team's focus on staying competitive and finishing the regular season strongly, despite the challenges.

The Porzingis Trade: A New Addition

When it became clear that Milwaukee was keeping Antetokounmpo, the Warriors' front office pivoted and made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis. Curry expressed excitement about the new addition, saying, "I'm learning some Latvian to communicate with him. I'm hoping he's healthy so he can showcase his skills on the court."

Porzingis, a veteran center, has been limited to just 17 games this season due to injuries. However, Curry believes his presence, along with that of Al Horford, can bring the familiarity, skill set, and size the team has been seeking.

The Draft Picks Dilemma: A Strategic Decision

The Warriors had a wealth of future first-round picks on the table for Antetokounmpo, but they were unwilling to redirect those assets in trade talks for Jaren Jackson Jr. or Ivica Zubac, two mid-prime centers who were traded for multiple first-round picks this week.

Curry expressed no dissatisfaction with the front office's approach, understanding the delicate balance of making the right moves while considering the context of Butler's injury.

Curry's Take: A Realistic Perspective

When asked if he was content with the current situation, Curry was candid, stating, "No, I'd rather have Jimmy Butler on the court. But it's a hurdle we must overcome as a team. We were heading in a positive direction three weeks ago, and now we need to find our way back."

Curry's words reflect a leader's resilience and a team's determination to navigate through challenges and emerge stronger.