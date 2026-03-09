Stenhousemuir vs Falkirk: Scottish Cup Drama - 0-0 Draw & Expert Analysis (2026)

Scottish Cup: Rangers vs. Queen's Park - radio & text, Stenhousemuir vs. Falkirk - TV & text

  1. Post-published at 96'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Another hopeful ball from the left goes straight out, with no real chance for Falkirk.

  2. Post-published at 94'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Olly Whyte, a Motherwell loanee, attempts a shot, but it's blocked, resulting in a corner.

  3. 'Stenny Defence is Exceptional'
    Post-published at 21:27 GMT
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Former Scotland captain Scott Brown praises Stenhousemuir's defensive efforts on BBC Sportscene.
    Stenhousemuir's centre-halves and goalie have been outstanding, preventing Falkirk from creating clear-cut chances.

  4. KICK-OFF
    Post-published at 21:25 GMT
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    The match continues with an additional 30 minutes of play.

  5. FULL-TIME
    Post-published at 21:21 GMT
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    The match goes into extra time. If you're here for the draw, you'll need to wait a bit longer.

    See Also
    Celtic vs Falkirk: A Scottish Football ShowdownSheffield Wednesday Legend Chris Waddle's Concerns for Next Season: Takeover Delays ExplainedAston Villa and Leeds United's Transfer Target, Danilho Doekhi, Stays Put: The Latest UpdateCeltic Eye Bosnian Striker Nardin Mulahusejnović: Transfer Talks & Competition Heat Up!

  6. Post-published at 90+2'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Leon McCann needs treatment, causing a stoppage. Falkirk gets one last chance before regulation time ends.

  7. Post-published at 90'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Three minutes of added time are given at Ochilview.

  8. Post-published at 85'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    With five minutes to go, a goal is needed to avoid extra time. The players are urged to find a way to score.

  9. Post-published at 81'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Calvin Miller's corner is met by Brad Spencer, who just can't get enough power on his header.

  10. Post-published at 77'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Nicky Jamieson makes a crucial block to prevent a dangerous shot from going goalwards.
    Barney Stewart then has a header tipped over as Falkirk intensifies their pressure.

    See Also
    Arbeloa Urges Real Madrid to Sell Camavinga: Liverpool on Alert? | Transfer News & Analysis

  11. Post-published at 75'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Fifteen minutes remain. If no goal is scored, the match will go into extra time.

  12. Post-published at 72'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Ethan Ross quickly shifts the ball and aims for the far corner, but his shot lacks power.

  13. Post-published at 70'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Stenhousemuir has offered nothing in attack during the second half, but they remain determined to find a way through.
    At present, penalties seem to be their best option.

  14. Post-published at 66'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    A wide free-kick is aimed towards the back post, but Stenny keeper Darren Jamieson clears the ball again.

  15. CLOSE!
    Post-published at 64'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Brad Spencer's strike takes a slight deflection and bounces just wide of the far post.
    The resulting corner is punched clear.

  16. Post-published at 62'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Ben Broggio tries a shot from 25 yards, but it goes high over the Stenny crossbar.

  17. Post-published at 60'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Lewis Neilson launches a 60-yard pass, but it goes out of play. This could indicate Falkirk's frustration.
    Half an hour of normal time remains.

  18. 'Falkirk Moving it Quicker'
    Post-published at 20:41 GMT
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Former Scotland forward James McFadden discusses Falkirk's strategy on BBC Sportscene.
    Falkirk has been instructed to play quicker and disrupt Stenhousemuir's solid defensive structure.

  19. Post-published at 52'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Falkirk takes a quick free-kick, but Stenny remains firm, preventing any significant progress.

  20. DISALLOWED GOAL
    Post-published at 49'
    Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
    Louie Marsh thinks he's scored, but the flag is up. The Falkirk player was just ahead of play when Calvin Miller made the initial touch.

Stenhousemuir vs Falkirk: Scottish Cup Drama - 0-0 Draw & Expert Analysis (2026)

References

Top Articles
OECD Calls on Australia to Raise GST and Increase Affordable Housing Amid Budget Deficit
Brian Flores Signs Contract Extension With Vikings: What It Means for the Team
Adobe's AI Revolution: Enhancing Acrobat with Slides & Podcasts
Latest Posts
Measles Exposure Alert in Winkler: Essential Information You Need
Trump's 10% Credit Card Cap: Economic Disaster or Consumer Relief?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dr. Pierre Goyette

Last Updated:

Views: 6377

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dr. Pierre Goyette

Birthday: 1998-01-29

Address: Apt. 611 3357 Yong Plain, West Audra, IL 70053

Phone: +5819954278378

Job: Construction Director

Hobby: Embroidery, Creative writing, Shopping, Driving, Stand-up comedy, Coffee roasting, Scrapbooking

Introduction: My name is Dr. Pierre Goyette, I am a enchanting, powerful, jolly, rich, graceful, colorful, zany person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.