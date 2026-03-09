Stenhousemuir vs Falkirk: Scottish Cup Drama - 0-0 Draw & Expert Analysis (2026)

Scottish Cup: Rangers vs. Queen's Park - radio & text, Stenhousemuir vs. Falkirk - TV & text

Post-published at 96'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Another hopeful ball from the left goes straight out, with no real chance for Falkirk.

Post-published at 94'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Olly Whyte, a Motherwell loanee, attempts a shot, but it's blocked, resulting in a corner.

'Stenny Defence is Exceptional'

Post-published at 21:27 GMT

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Former Scotland captain Scott Brown praises Stenhousemuir's defensive efforts on BBC Sportscene.

Stenhousemuir's centre-halves and goalie have been outstanding, preventing Falkirk from creating clear-cut chances.

KICK-OFF

Post-published at 21:25 GMT

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

The match continues with an additional 30 minutes of play.

Post-published at 90+2'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Leon McCann needs treatment, causing a stoppage. Falkirk gets one last chance before regulation time ends.

Post-published at 90'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Three minutes of added time are given at Ochilview.

Post-published at 85'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

With five minutes to go, a goal is needed to avoid extra time. The players are urged to find a way to score.

Post-published at 81'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Calvin Miller's corner is met by Brad Spencer, who just can't get enough power on his header.

Post-published at 77'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Nicky Jamieson makes a crucial block to prevent a dangerous shot from going goalwards.

Barney Stewart then has a header tipped over as Falkirk intensifies their pressure. See Also Arbeloa Urges Real Madrid to Sell Camavinga: Liverpool on Alert? | Transfer News & Analysis

Post-published at 75'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Fifteen minutes remain. If no goal is scored, the match will go into extra time.

Post-published at 72'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Ethan Ross quickly shifts the ball and aims for the far corner, but his shot lacks power.

Post-published at 70'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Stenhousemuir has offered nothing in attack during the second half, but they remain determined to find a way through.

At present, penalties seem to be their best option.

Post-published at 66'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

A wide free-kick is aimed towards the back post, but Stenny keeper Darren Jamieson clears the ball again.

CLOSE!

Post-published at 64'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Brad Spencer's strike takes a slight deflection and bounces just wide of the far post.

The resulting corner is punched clear.

Post-published at 62'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Ben Broggio tries a shot from 25 yards, but it goes high over the Stenny crossbar.

Post-published at 60'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Lewis Neilson launches a 60-yard pass, but it goes out of play. This could indicate Falkirk's frustration.

Half an hour of normal time remains.

'Falkirk Moving it Quicker'

Post-published at 20:41 GMT

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Former Scotland forward James McFadden discusses Falkirk's strategy on BBC Sportscene.

Falkirk has been instructed to play quicker and disrupt Stenhousemuir's solid defensive structure.

Post-published at 52'

Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk

Falkirk takes a quick free-kick, but Stenny remains firm, preventing any significant progress.