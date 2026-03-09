Stenhousemuir vs Falkirk: Scottish Cup Drama - 0-0 Draw & Expert Analysis (2026)

Scottish Cup: Rangers vs. Queen's Park - radio & text, Stenhousemuir vs. Falkirk - TV & text
Post-published at 96'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Another hopeful ball from the left goes straight out, with no real chance for Falkirk.
Post-published at 94'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Olly Whyte, a Motherwell loanee, attempts a shot, but it's blocked, resulting in a corner.
'Stenny Defence is Exceptional'
Post-published at 21:27 GMT
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Former Scotland captain Scott Brown praises Stenhousemuir's defensive efforts on BBC Sportscene.
Stenhousemuir's centre-halves and goalie have been outstanding, preventing Falkirk from creating clear-cut chances.
KICK-OFF
Post-published at 21:25 GMT
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
The match continues with an additional 30 minutes of play.
FULL-TIME
Post-published at 21:21 GMT
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
The match goes into extra time. If you're here for the draw, you'll need to wait a bit longer.
Post-published at 90+2'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Leon McCann needs treatment, causing a stoppage. Falkirk gets one last chance before regulation time ends.
Post-published at 90'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Three minutes of added time are given at Ochilview.
Post-published at 85'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
With five minutes to go, a goal is needed to avoid extra time. The players are urged to find a way to score.
Post-published at 81'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Calvin Miller's corner is met by Brad Spencer, who just can't get enough power on his header.
Post-published at 77'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Nicky Jamieson makes a crucial block to prevent a dangerous shot from going goalwards.
Barney Stewart then has a header tipped over as Falkirk intensifies their pressure.
Post-published at 75'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Fifteen minutes remain. If no goal is scored, the match will go into extra time.
Post-published at 72'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Ethan Ross quickly shifts the ball and aims for the far corner, but his shot lacks power.
Post-published at 70'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Stenhousemuir has offered nothing in attack during the second half, but they remain determined to find a way through.
At present, penalties seem to be their best option.
Post-published at 66'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
A wide free-kick is aimed towards the back post, but Stenny keeper Darren Jamieson clears the ball again.
CLOSE!
Post-published at 64'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Brad Spencer's strike takes a slight deflection and bounces just wide of the far post.
The resulting corner is punched clear.
Post-published at 62'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Ben Broggio tries a shot from 25 yards, but it goes high over the Stenny crossbar.
Post-published at 60'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Lewis Neilson launches a 60-yard pass, but it goes out of play. This could indicate Falkirk's frustration.
Half an hour of normal time remains.
'Falkirk Moving it Quicker'
Post-published at 20:41 GMT
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Former Scotland forward James McFadden discusses Falkirk's strategy on BBC Sportscene.
Falkirk has been instructed to play quicker and disrupt Stenhousemuir's solid defensive structure.
Post-published at 52'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Falkirk takes a quick free-kick, but Stenny remains firm, preventing any significant progress.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Post-published at 49'
Stenhousemuir 0-0 Falkirk
Louie Marsh thinks he's scored, but the flag is up. The Falkirk player was just ahead of play when Calvin Miller made the initial touch.