Stefon Diggs x Thom Browne: Unboxing the New ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 Sneaker Collab (2026)

Stefon Diggs has never been one to play by the rules—especially when it comes to fashion. From defying his high school dress code to becoming a style icon in the NFL, Diggs has always marched to the beat of his own drum. And now, he’s teaming up with Thom Browne for a surprise sneaker collaboration that’s turning heads. But here’s where it gets interesting: Diggs’ rebellious spirit isn’t just about breaking rules—it’s about redefining them.

Growing up, Diggs clashed with his school’s strict uniform policy of khaki pants, light-wash button-downs, and boat shoes. “I used to get in trouble a lot,” he admits to GQ. “I was wearing my UGG boots with the furs. I’ve always struggled with being told what to do or what to wear.” Fast forward a decade, and that defiance is still front and center in his style. Whether he’s strutting through the NFL tunnel or sitting courtside, Diggs makes a statement with fur coats, jorts, and bold patterns. For GQ, he stepped into a different kind of uniform—Thom Browne’s shrunken schoolboy tailoring—and modeled the brand’s latest collaboration: the Thom Browne x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14, which officially dropped today.

When it comes to modeling, Diggs keeps it simple: “Just being myself, relaxing, and putting my shoulders back.” He credits his teenage years for teaching him the art of posing. “We used to take pictures all the time for MySpace and Facebook,” he recalls. “That’s how I figured out my good angles and bad angles.”

Diggs is particularly drawn to Thom Browne’s signature aesthetic—sharp tailoring and a monochromatic palette. “I don’t have a favorite color,” he muses, “and I don’t consider gray a color because it’s a shade. But it’s my favorite.” He’s such a fan that he’d design his own team uniform in Browne’s style: clean, gray, and tonal, with only the socks and helmet adding a pop of contrast. “Everything else would stay subtle, with just a hint of color in the accessories,” he explains.

And speaking of accessories, Thom Browne’s approach to his first-ever sneaker collaboration is as deliberate as his tailoring. “It needed to work perfectly with that gray suit,” Browne says. But here’s the controversial part: Browne, known for his polished wingtips, never intended to design sneakers. So, why now?

The designer admits, “I never really wanted to do it.” Yet, 25 years after revolutionizing American menswear with his shrunken suits, Browne has finally entered the sneaker game. The Gel-Kayano 14, a nearly two-decade-old favorite among designers, became his blank canvas. “I didn’t want to overthink it,” he says. “I wanted to make it as simple as possible.” The result? A tricolor-tipped sneaker that seamlessly blends Browne’s rigorous aesthetic with ASICS’s technical prowess. Like all Thom Browne footwear, it features the brand’s signature red-white-and-blue grosgrain tab at the heel.

But is this collaboration a sellout, or a genius fusion of high fashion and sportswear? Browne insists it’s the latter. “With good collaborations, you see the strengths of both sides,” he says. “ASICS is a quiet, quality company that does things the best way.” He even designed a black pair to wear with a tuxedo and a white pair for a “summery, preppy world.” And yes, the gray ones pair flawlessly with his iconic gray suit.

The Thom Browne x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 sneakers are available now at thombrowne.com. But before you click “buy,” we have to ask: Is this collaboration a game-changer, or just another luxury sneaker hype? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by Heven Haile.

PRODUCTION CREDITS

Photographs by Tyrell Hampton

Styled by Jake Sammis

Grooming by Barry White for barrywhitemensgrooming.com

Barbering by Muhammad Muid

Prop Styling by Suzy Zietzmann

Tailoring by Ksenia Golub

Location: Special thanks to Chelsea Piers

Produced by Petty Cash Production

A version of this story originally appeared in the March 2026 issue of GQ with the title “A Surprise New Sneaker From an Icon of Tailoring.”