Stefon Diggs' Legal Battle: arraignment Postponed Past End Of Playoffs (2026)

Just when you thought the NFL playoffs couldn’t get any more intense, a legal drama unfolds that could shake the foundation of one of the league’s top teams. Stefon Diggs, the Patriots’ star wide receiver, has had his arraignment postponed until after the Super Bowl, ensuring he remains on the field as his team chases glory. But here’s where it gets controversial: Diggs is facing felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges, allegations he vehemently denies. Could this be a case of a financial dispute gone wrong, or is there more to the story? Let’s dive in.

In the waning days of 2025, Diggs found himself at the center of a legal storm after a private chef accused him of assault during a heated argument over money. According to the chef’s police report, Diggs allegedly entered her bedroom, struck her, and attempted to choke her—claims that have sparked widespread debate. Diggs’ attorney, David Meier, has not only denied the allegations but also framed the incident as a simple employer-employee dispute. Is this a clear-cut case of assault, or is there room for a different interpretation? The fact that Diggs is seeking a financial resolution with his accuser adds another layer of complexity to this already murky situation.

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And this is the part most people miss: Diggs isn’t the only Patriots player facing legal troubles. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is also dealing with domestic assault charges, which emerged just a day after Diggs’ story broke. The NFL has allowed both players to remain eligible for the postseason, but if the Patriots advance to the Super Bowl, Barmore may need a similar postponement for his arraignment. Should players facing such serious charges be allowed to compete without interruption? It’s a question that’s sure to divide fans and critics alike.

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For now, the Patriots’ offense can breathe a sigh of relief. With Diggs’ 1,013 receiving yards nearly doubling the next closest receiver, his presence on the field is invaluable. But as the team navigates the playoffs, the shadow of these legal battles looms large. Will this drama distract the team, or will they rally together? Only time will tell.

What do you think? Is the NFL handling this situation appropriately, or should there be stricter guidelines for players facing legal charges? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate that’s far from over.

Stefon Diggs' Legal Battle: arraignment Postponed Past End Of Playoffs (2026)

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