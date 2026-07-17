Stefon Diggs Faces Strangulation and Assault Charges (2026)

A shocking development has rocked the New England Patriots and their star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs. The athlete, known for his exceptional skills on the field, now faces serious legal charges that threaten to overshadow his professional achievements.

The allegations are grave: felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault. According to a police report, a woman, who was working as a private chef, claims that Diggs entered her unlocked bedroom and assaulted her. She alleges that he smacked her across the face and attempted to choke her with his elbow around her neck. The incident reportedly occurred on December 2nd, and the woman initially chose not to press charges, but later decided to do so on December 22nd.

But here's where it gets controversial. Diggs' attorney, David Meier, has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "unsubstantiated" and "uncorroborated." He claims that the timing and motivation behind the allegations are clear: a financial dispute between Diggs and the employee that was not resolved to the latter's satisfaction. Diggs' defense team is reportedly working on a monetary resolution to the incident, according to the Boston Globe.

The Patriots have issued a statement of support for Diggs, stating that they will cooperate fully with the authorities and the NFL. The NFL has also acknowledged the matter and is in contact with the team. However, both parties have refrained from further comment due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Diggs, 32, joined the Patriots last year on a lucrative contract, and his performance on the field has been exceptional. He currently leads New England in receptions and receiving yards. The team is set to play their final regular-season game this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, and then they'll be heading into the AFC playoffs.

This story is a reminder that even the most celebrated athletes are not immune to legal troubles. It raises questions about the balance between personal life and professional reputation, and the potential impact on a team's performance.

What are your thoughts on this developing story? Do you think the allegations will affect Diggs' career and the Patriots' season? Share your opinions in the comments below!