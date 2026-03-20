Stefanos Tsitsipas Injured! Opponent Rushes to Help | Australian Open 2026 (2026)

Stefanos Tsitsipas' Career-Threatening Fall: A Tennis Star's Struggle Continues

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek tennis ace, faced a concerning injury during his second-round match against Tomas Machac at the Australian Open. The 27-year-old, ranked No. 31, was in the midst of a thrilling match when he suddenly grabbed his knee and fell to the ground, sparking concern among spectators and fans alike.

The incident occurred as Tsitsipas was retrieving a ball in the corner of the court. Machac, leading 1-0 in the fourth set, rushed over to check on his opponent, while the physio quickly arrived to provide assistance. Despite the initial shock, Tsitsipas decided to play on, displaying his determination and resilience.

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This incident adds to Tsitsipas' recent struggles. He had already taken a medical timeout for a foot issue earlier in the match and was returning from a three-month injury layoff due to a back injury that plagued his 2025 season. Tsitsipas' comeback journey has been challenging, as he revealed his thoughts of retirement last year, highlighting the mental and physical toll of constant pain.

Despite the setback, Tsitsipas broke back to level the score at 2-2 in the fourth set, showcasing his fighting spirit. However, Machac's form proved too strong, as he secured a 6-4 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(5) victory, advancing to the next round. This loss marks a disappointing end to Tsitsipas' hopes of reaching the third round of a Major for the first time since the 2024 French Open.

The Greek star's journey continues, and his determination to overcome adversity is a testament to his passion for the sport. As he navigates the challenges of his career, Tsitsipas' resilience and perseverance will be key to his future success on the tennis court.