Steelers vs Ravens: Lamar Jackson Status Update, Myles Garrett Controversy, and NFL Playoff Preview (2026)

The Steelers are standing firm against Myles Garrett's postgame comments, with John Harbaugh declaring, 'If Lamar's ready to play, he's in.'

As the Ravens gear up for their Pittsburgh showdown, Harbaugh's confidence in Lamar Jackson's back injury recovery is unwavering. Despite Tyler Huntley's impressive performance last week, Harbaugh emphasizes, 'If Lamar's ready, he's playing.'

However, Jackson's health remains uncertain. Harbaugh notes, 'It improved as the week progressed, offering optimism.'

The Steelers' game plan has sparked debate, with fans and players questioning its focus on preventing Myles Garrett's sack record rather than scoring. Left tackle Dylan Cook and tight end Pat Freiermuth deny this, attributing the loss to execution issues.

The Steelers' playoff hopes hang in the balance, with a must-win game against the Ravens. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers' frustration during the Steelers' loss to the Browns was evident, according to Alex Wright.

The Penguins are gearing up for a crucial match against the division-leading Hurricanes, who boast the Eastern Conference's highest goal total. The Penguins, led by Yegor Chinakhov, are determined to climb the Metro Division standings.

Duquesne basketball player Jimmie Williams has been named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, showcasing his skills in recent victories. The team is set to face Davidson in an Atlantic 10 opener, aiming to build on their success.

