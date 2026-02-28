Steelers' Potential Trade with Cowboys: A Game-Changing Move for the 2026 Draft (2026)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for the 2026 NFL Draft, and with the event taking place right outside their stadium, they're under the spotlight. The team has several needs, but one area that stands out is wide receiver. With a 21st overall selection, the front office could make a splash by trading up for one of the top three college prospects: Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate, or Makai Lemon. This move could be facilitated by a recent trade with the Dallas Cowboys, who have picks in the first round but not in the second or third. The Steelers have the capital to make a significant move, and with a need for a strong wide receiver to pair with DK Metcalf, it's a strategy worth considering. But here's where it gets controversial... The Steelers could also look to trade up for a quarterback, a position that's not guaranteed to be available at their pick. This move would be a bold statement, but with the right prospect, it could be a game-changer. So, what do you think, Steeler Nation? Are you ready to see the Steelers make a huge splash in the 2026 NFL Draft? Let us know in the comments!