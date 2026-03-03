Steelers Offseason Breakdown: Free Agents, Coaching Search & Roster Moves (2026)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason is already unlike any other in recent memory. With Coach Mike Tomlin stepping down, the team is entering a new era, triggering a coaching search, a rare event for the franchise. But while the coaching change grabs headlines, the Steelers' front office is simultaneously navigating the usual roster decisions that come with the offseason. This includes evaluating pending free agents and shaping the team for the upcoming season. Let's dive in!

The new coach's preferences will undoubtedly influence the Steelers' player acquisition strategy. Team President Art Rooney II acknowledged this, stating that the new coach's input will be crucial in determining the team's direction. But here's where it gets controversial... The team must make several key decisions about their roster.

Twenty-three Steelers are set to become unrestricted free agents, including key contributors like starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, starting left guard Isaac Seumalo, team MVP running back Kenneth Gainwell, and several defensive players.

See Also
Arkansas Razorbacks Land West Virginia Transfer OL Ayden Bussell | Hog NewsPatriots vs. Broncos: NFL Experts Break Down AFC Championship Game & AFC East DramaEagles OC Search: Candidates Seek Autonomy, Top Names EmergeWill Anderson Channels Nick Saban After Texans Playoff Win! | NFL Highlights & Analysis

Already, some decisions have been made. Adam Thielen has announced his retirement, and Rodgers is unlikely to return. The Steelers have a potential replacement for Seumalo in Spencer Anderson.

And this is the part most people miss... The Steelers face decisions at safety, with players like Kyle Dugger, Chuck Clark, and Jabrill Peppers becoming free agents. The team also needs to determine whether to keep Jalen Ramsey.

See Also
Xadavien Sims' SEC Transfer: A New Chapter for the Former Oregon Star

Another player who might be cut is tight end Jonnu Smith. Gainwell, despite a successful season, may also test the free-agent market, and the Steelers will need to decide whether to meet his potential market value.

Receiver Calvin Austin III has been a valuable asset, but the team might prioritize acquiring a true WR2 to complement DK Metcalf. The cornerback position also needs attention, with the team needing to decide whether to retain players like James Pierre and/or Asante Samuel Jr., pursue a free agent, or rely on the draft.

Of course, the quarterback position is a critical factor in all player acquisition decisions. If Rodgers doesn't return, it will be the sixth different Week 1 starter in six seasons for the Steelers. The free-agent market isn't particularly strong. The team will likely make decisions about the quarterback position in conjunction with the new coach.

What do you think about the Steelers' approach to free agency? Do you agree with the team's decisions so far? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Steelers Offseason Breakdown: Free Agents, Coaching Search & Roster Moves (2026)

References

Top Articles
Vikings' Future: All Eyes on Kevin O'Connell as GM-less Team Enters Critical Offseason
Hamnet: Watch Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal's Oscar-Worthy Performances at Home
General Hospital Spoilers: Michael's Interrogation & Britt's Desperate Secrets
Latest Posts
New Target Stores in New Jersey: West Orange & Jersey City | March 15 Openings
Ubisoft Fires Developer for Criticizing Return-to-Office Plan: What Happened?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 6622

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.