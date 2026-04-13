Steelers 2026: Mike McCarthy's New Coaching Staff & Passing Game Coordinator (2026)

Pittsburgh Steelers fans, it's time to get excited! After a rocky start, new head coach Mike McCarthy is making bold moves that could reshape the team's future. Following the initial skepticism surrounding his appointment, McCarthy has been hard at work assembling a coaching staff that’s not only impressive but also forward-thinking. Key hires like Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, Offensive Line Coach James Campen, and Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Jason Simmons have already reignited hope among the faithful. But here's where it gets even more intriguing: McCarthy isn’t stopping there.

For years, Steelers fans have clamored for the team to modernize its coaching structure, and it looks like their wishes are finally being granted. On Monday, news broke that McCarthy is eyeing a position that’s been largely overlooked in recent years: a passing game coordinator. This isn’t just about adding another title—it’s about elevating the team’s offensive strategy to compete with the league’s best. And this is the part most people miss: the Steelers have historically lagged in embracing specialized coaching roles, but McCarthy’s approach signals a shift toward innovation.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that the Steelers have interviewed New Orleans Saints Tight Ends Coach Chase Haslett for the dual role of passing game coordinator and tight ends coach. Haslett’s prior experience with McCarthy during their time with the Dallas Cowboys gives him a distinct advantage. But here’s the controversial part: is hiring a passing game coordinator a game-changer, or is it just another layer of bureaucracy in an already complex coaching hierarchy? Let us know what you think in the comments!

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With former tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts not returning, the door is wide open for Haslett or another candidate to step in. However, the Steelers’ coaching overhaul is far from over. As of this week, they still need an outside linebackers coach, a defensive line coach, and—perhaps most notably—an offensive coordinator. While McCarthy has already announced he’ll be calling the plays, the OC role will still be crucial for game-planning and collaborating with the potential new passing game coordinator.

This raises another thought-provoking question: With McCarthy at the helm of play-calling, how much influence will the new OC truly have? Is this a step toward a more streamlined offensive strategy, or could it lead to potential conflicts in decision-making? Weigh in below!

As the Steelers continue to fill out their coaching staff, one thing is clear: McCarthy is committed to building a team that’s not just competitive but also adaptable to the modern NFL. More announcements are expected in the coming days, and Steeler Nation is eagerly watching. What are your thoughts on Haslett’s potential hire? Do you think the passing game coordinator role is a necessity or a luxury? Share your opinions—we want to hear from you!

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