Steel Man Relocation: Iconic Stoke-on-Trent Statue Finds a New Home (2026)

The iconic Steel Man statue, a tribute to the Shelton Bar steelworkers, is undergoing a significant relocation. This statue, a beloved symbol of Stoke-on-Trent's industrial heritage, has been a fixture in Hanley since the 1970s. However, it is now being moved to a new location, outside the Goodwin factory on Leek Road, Hanley. This move marks a new chapter for the statue, and it's an exciting development that warrants further exploration and reflection.

A Statue's Journey: From Hanley to Leek Road

The Steel Man statue, crafted by local sculptor Colin Melbourne and commissioned by the Shelton and Steel Action Committee, has a rich history. It was created with a specific purpose: to honor the men who worked at Shelton Bar, particularly the Blastfurnaceman Jesse Clarke, the last in a long line of Clarke men employed there. The statue's journey began with a unique selection process, where Jesse Clarke himself was chosen to model for it, adding a personal and historical touch.

What makes this relocation particularly fascinating is the statue's potential impact on the community. Initially, there were concerns about its fate, with rumors of it being displayed at the National Union of Blastfurnacemen's headquarters in London or even melted down into small pewter models. However, the decision to keep it in Stoke-on-Trent, where Jesse Clarke lived and worked, is a testament to the city's commitment to preserving its industrial heritage. This move not only ensures that the statue remains a public landmark but also serves as a reminder of the city's proud history and the men who shaped it.

The Statue's Legacy: Honoring the Past and Shaping the Future

The Steel Man statue's relocation to Leek Road is more than just a physical move; it's a symbolic gesture. It represents a shift in the statue's role, from being a static monument in Hanley to becoming an integral part of the community's daily life on Leek Road. This change in location could potentially bring the statue new significance, as it becomes a daily reminder of the city's industrial past and a source of pride for the community.

From my perspective, this move raises a deeper question about the preservation of historical artifacts and their role in shaping our identity. It prompts us to consider how we can best honor our past while also moving forward. The Steel Man statue's journey is a reminder that history is not static but rather a living, breathing entity that continues to evolve and adapt.

The Steel Man's Impact: A Community's Perspective

The statue's impact on the community is a fascinating aspect of this story. Julie Taylor, Jesse Clarke's niece, shares a personal perspective on the statue's significance. She recalls the pride her family felt when Jesse Clarke was chosen to model for it, and how the statue became a symbol of their family history and connection to Shelton Bar. This emotional connection to the statue highlights the power of historical artifacts to evoke a sense of belonging and identity within a community.

One thing that immediately stands out is the statue's ability to transcend generations. The Clarke family's history with Shelton Bar is a testament to the enduring nature of industrial heritage. By keeping the statue in Stoke-on-Trent, we are not only preserving a piece of history but also ensuring that future generations can connect with their past. This is a powerful reminder of the importance of historical preservation and its role in shaping our collective identity.

Looking Ahead: The Steel Man's Future in Stoke-on-Trent

As the Steel Man statue takes its new place on Leek Road, it opens up exciting possibilities for the future. The statue's relocation could potentially spark new conversations about industrial heritage and its relevance in modern Stoke-on-Trent. It could inspire initiatives to preserve and celebrate the city's rich history, fostering a deeper connection between the community and its past. Moreover, the statue's new location could become a gathering place for the community, a symbol of unity and shared identity.

In my opinion, the Steel Man statue's journey is a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving our industrial heritage. It is a testament to the resilience and pride of the community, and its new home on Leek Road is a fitting tribute to the men who shaped Stoke-on-Trent's history. As the statue takes its place in the heart of the city, it continues to inspire and remind us of the past, while also looking ahead to a future where history and community come together in harmony.