Extreme weather conditions have left thousands of homes in Western Pennsylvania without power, and Duquesne Light is working tirelessly to restore electricity. But here's where it gets controversial: while Duquesne Light provides essential safety tips, there are some practices that could be considered controversial or potentially dangerous. For instance, some may argue that using generators in confined spaces like garages is risky. However, Duquesne Light emphasizes the importance of staying informed and prepared. They urge residents to sign up for notifications and have an emergency preparedness kit ready. And this is the part most people miss: while avoiding power lines is crucial, it's equally important to check on elderly and vulnerable neighbors who might need assistance. As Duquesne Light continues to work on restoring power, it's crucial to follow their safety guidelines and stay informed through reliable sources. Remember, staying safe during extreme weather events is a collective effort, and every little action can make a big difference.
Stay Safe During Power Outages: Duquesne Light's Tips for Western PA Residents (2026)
References
- https://nypost.com/2025/12/28/us-news/li-scientists-tout-low-cost-solution-to-improve-drinking-water/
- https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/turkey-plans-first-overseas-deepwater-drilling-somalia-next-month-2026-01-02/
- https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-01-08/chevron-is-loading-venezuela-oil-onto-tankers-at-the-fastest-pace-in-months
- https://energiesmedia.com/dark-photovoltaics-with-ucla-natural-phenomenon/
- https://www.euronews.com/business/2025/12/29/explainer-why-chevron-still-operates-in-venezuela-despite-us-sanctions
- https://www.wtae.com/article/duquesne-light-power-outages-western-pa-weather-advisories/69881810
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