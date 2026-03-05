Stay Hydrated This Winter: Tips for All Ages (2026)

Staying Hydrated in Winter: A Comprehensive Guide

Winter hydration is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of health. Despite the cold, dehydration can still occur, and older adults are particularly susceptible. Here's a detailed guide to staying hydrated during the colder months, complete with practical tips and insights from experts.

The Winter Hydration Challenge

"The winter months can be a challenge for hydration," says Libby Richards, RN, interim head of the School of Nursing at Purdue University. "People tend to focus on staying hydrated in the summer due to increased sweating, but winter brings its own set of hydration pitfalls."

Richards highlights a key issue: older adults may not feel as thirsty in winter because their bodies don't produce the same thirst hormones as younger individuals. Additionally, dry winter air, both outdoors and indoors due to heating, can deplete moisture from the skin, nasal passages, eyes, and mouth.

Hydration Zappers in Winter

Cold Weather and Clothing: Bundling up for warmth can lead to increased energy expenditure and water usage. However, this doesn't trigger the same thirst response as sweating in warmer weather.

Preventing Winter Dehydration

Here are some essential strategies to combat winter dehydration:

Treat Fluids Like Medicine: Just as you take your medication regularly, make drinking fluids a consistent habit. Set reminders with timers to ensure you're getting enough.

Richards recommends aiming for half your body weight in ounces daily. For instance, a 150-pound individual should aim for 75 ounces of fluids. Enjoy Diverse Fluids: Experiment with various beverages. Water can be enhanced with lime, lemon, cucumber, or bubbles (seltzer or club soda). Milk, juice, smoothies, coffee, tea, soup, and broth are also excellent choices. Remember to limit caffeine intake to 400 mg or less daily to avoid diuretic effects.

Many fruits and vegetables contribute significantly to your daily fluid intake. For example, a medium apple or pear provides ½ to ¾ cup of water, while a large orange or 1 cup of cauliflower or cubed winter squash offers similar hydration benefits. Check Medication Impact: Certain medications, including diuretics, laxatives, and diabetes drugs, can contribute to dehydration. Consult your doctor or pharmacist to understand how your prescriptions might affect hydration and adjust fluid intake accordingly.

Conclusion

Staying hydrated in winter is essential for overall health and well-being. By understanding the unique challenges of winter hydration and implementing these practical strategies, you can ensure that you're adequately hydrated throughout the colder months. Remember, staying informed and proactive is key to maintaining optimal health during winter.