Statistics Canada Job Cuts: 850 Jobs Lost Over Next 2 Years (2026)

A significant workforce reduction is underway at Statistics Canada, raising concerns about the future of essential services. The agency is set to eliminate approximately 850 positions over the next two years, with an initial 100 job cuts happening this week. This news has sparked considerable debate, prompting us to delve deeper into the implications.

Statistics Canada confirmed that it's entering a workforce adjustment period, impacting about 12% of its executive team. Affected employees will be notified within the next two weeks. According to a statement from Statistics Canada spokesperson Carter Mann, the agency remains committed to serving Canadians and adapting to future needs during this period of change.

An internal memo obtained by CTV News reveals that the first 100 employees will be informed this week that their jobs are considered "surplus." The remaining 750 job reductions will come from a pool of approximately 3,200 employees, who will be notified over the next two weeks that their positions are "affected" and may no longer be needed.

For context, Statistics Canada employed 7,274 people in 2025, a notable increase from 5,452 in 2019. This growth is partially attributed to the merger with the Statistical Survey Operations agency in 2023.

The internal memo also mentions that voluntary departures through the Voluntary Departure Program and the proposed Early Retirement Initiative are expected to mitigate the number of involuntary job cuts.

Last fall, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne expressed concerns about the growth of the Canadian public service, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The Liberal government aims to reduce the federal public service from its peak of 367,772 employees in March 2024 to 330,000 by 2028-29. The 2025 federal budget, presented on November 5, outlined a plan to cut 28,000 jobs from the federal public service and achieve $60 billion in savings by 2029.

But here's where it gets controversial... Several federal departments will begin notifying public servants this month if their jobs may be impacted by workforce adjustments. The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) warns that these cuts could lead to a "generational rollback" in services to Canadians.

PIPSC President Sean O’Reilly stated, "These are not abstract cuts on the government’s balance sheet - they are real jobs, real expertise, and real services at risk." He further emphasized the critical role of Statistics Canada experts, saying, "If the government wants sound analysis to help retool the Canadian economy, it needs the right data and analysts who know how to interpret it. That capacity doesn’t exist without Statistics Canada experts. That capacity was slashed today.”

And this is the part most people miss... The cuts at Statistics Canada could cripple operations across the entire federal government, according to PIPSC. They argue that losing so many staff is the wrong decision, especially given the challenges Canada is currently facing.

What do you think? Do you agree with the government's decision to cut jobs at Statistics Canada? Do you believe these cuts will negatively impact the services provided to Canadians? Share your thoughts in the comments below.