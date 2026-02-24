State Pensioners: The Unseen Economic Powerhouses (2026)

State pensioners are contributing a staggering £60 billion to the UK economy annually, despite calls to axe the triple lock. This figure is four times the projected yearly cost of maintaining the triple lock, which guarantees state pensions rise by the highest of inflation, average wage growth, or 2.5%. The 65-plus workforce in the UK has grown to an unprecedented 1.7 million, accounting for 2% of the nation's GDP. This economic value is roughly three times the government's annual spending on policing. State pensioners working past the age of 65 bring in an estimated £6.8 billion in income tax and employer National Insurance contributions annually. The 65-plus demographic has seen the most rapid employment growth, with participation rates more than doubling since the turn of the millennium. Over the past year, 180,000 people in this age group have entered or returned to work. Earnings have improved, with 65-year-olds taking home 51% of the median weekly wage earned by those aged 35-49, up from 40% a decade ago. Dr. Andrea Barry, deputy director at the Centre for Ageing Better, notes that retirement is changing, with traditional cliff-edges becoming less common. She calls for a policy review affecting those in their 60s, but warns that ageism, health, and caregiving responsibilities remain barriers to continued work. Dr. Karen Hancock highlights the benefits of working past state pension age, including purpose, cognitive stimulation, and social interaction. However, she also notes the challenge of financial pressure, where those who wish to work often do, while those facing financial strain struggle to find employment. Approximately two-thirds of workers past state pension age work for enjoyment, health, or purpose, while only 14% say they cannot afford to retire.