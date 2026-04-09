State Pensioners: Deferring Payments Can Mean Extra £50 a Week (2026)

A bold strategy for boosting your state pension: thousands of retirees are doing it, and it's a game-changer. But here's the catch - it's not for the faint-hearted and comes with some serious risks.

Last year, nearly 42,000 individuals chose to delay claiming their state pension, resulting in significantly higher weekly payments. This strategy, known as 'deferring', has its pros and cons, and it's a decision that requires careful consideration.

The data reveals an intriguing trend: a group of 'super-postponers' who waited over three decades to claim their pension, with some first becoming eligible as early as 1991/92. These extreme deferrers, many now in their nineties, have secured a substantial boost to their weekly payments.

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For those who can manage without the income initially, deferring offers several advantages. The annual increase of 5.8% results in permanently higher weekly payments, providing a more comfortable retirement. Additionally, starting from a larger base amount means each subsequent increase under mechanisms like the triple lock yields more money in absolute terms.

Deferral can also be advantageous from a tax perspective, especially for those still earning at state pension age. By holding off on claiming, individuals can reduce their overall tax burden during their peak earning years.

However, the risks are significant. Someone postponing for a year could forgo nearly £12,000 in state pension payments, and the break-even point varies depending on tax status. Basic rate taxpayers may need to survive until around 82 to recoup their foregone income, while higher earners might break even sooner.

Sarah Pennells, a consumer finance specialist, advises, "Assess whether delaying is right for you. The extra money is tempting, but you sacrifice state pension payments until you stop deferring, and it could take years to see the benefit. The lower your tax rate, the less worthwhile delaying might be."

So, is deferring the state pension a wise move? It's a controversial topic, and the decision is highly personal. What are your thoughts? Do you think the potential rewards outweigh the risks? Share your opinions in the comments and let's discuss!

State Pensioners: Deferring Payments Can Mean Extra £50 a Week (2026)

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