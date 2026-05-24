State of Play Games Missing on Xbox: Silent Hill: Townfall, Kena: Scars of Kosmora & More (2026)

Bold statement: Not every big-game launch makes it to Xbox on day one, and Silent Hill: Townfall is proof that expectations can collide with platform plans. But here’s where it gets controversial: missing Xbox at launch isn’t rare, and a few other anticipated titles from February 2026’s State of Play share that fate.

Last night we rounded up all the games from State of Play that are also headed to Xbox (more than 15 titles), but it’s worth calling out a handful that aren’t scheduled for Xbox at release. The headline absentee is Silent Hill: Townfall. Many fans expected it to land on Xbox simultaneously with other platforms, yet, as things stand, the reveal trailer only lists PS5, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, and this is reflected in the accompanying press materials.

Other notable titles missing from Xbox at launch include Kena: Scars of Kosmora, 4:Loop, Yakoh Shinobi Ops, and what appears to be Konami’s Rev.Noir. Even several first-party staples you’d expect—such as a God of War Trilogy Remake or similar high-profile releases—aren’t listed for day one on Xbox either.

All told, only a small portion of the State of Play lineup will arrive on Xbox at launch, but there’s still hope that Silent Hill: Townfall and Kena: Scars of Kosmora will eventually reach Xbox, following the paths seen with Silent Hill 2 and Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Here are some of last night’s titles that won’t be on Xbox day one:

Silent Hill: Townfall — A first-person experience where Simon must explore, evade, and survive with a limited toolkit, including the CRTV pocket TV for monitoring unstable signals. Expect tense evasion, frantic combat, and narrative-driven puzzles that gradually uncover a buried truth.

Kena: Scars of Kosmora — Expands on the acclaimed adventure, delivering richer action and combat as you explore a vibrant island filled with buried secrets, wandering spirits, epic bosses, and unique cultures.

4:Loop — Game Director Mike Booth explains how 4:LOOP’s co-op shooter design relies on emergent combat, player choices, and dynamic encounters to keep replayability high.

Yakoh Shinobi Ops — Four silent shinobi navigate darkness to complete a deadly mission, mastering stealth, deception, and lethal skill as they confront immortal Hunters and decide between death or salvation.

Rev.Noir — In a world shadowed by a lightfall, a amnesiac boy teams up with a special girl to halt the phenomenon, believing the journey can save both the world and her.

If you’re disappointed about the day-one Xbox lineup, you’re not alone. Do you think these games deserve Xbox day-one support, or should publishers pace platform releases differently? Share your thoughts in the comments.