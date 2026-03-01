State of Origin AFL Returns: Victoria Triumphs in Thrilling Perth Showdown! (2026)

State of Origin's triumphant return in Perth has sparked a loud call from AFL coaching leaders for the concept to become an annual fixture. Victoria’s head coach Chris Scott and Western Australia’s boss Dean Cox both expressed enthusiasm for keeping Origin on the calendar after a gripping spectacle at Perth Stadium that drew a full house of 58,141. Victoria held firm to secure a 125–101 victory, despite WA closing the gap to six points early in the final term as Jesse Hogan sparked a late surge with three quick goals.

This was the first AFL State of Origin game since 1999, and its revival appears to have struck a chord. Scott is clearly convinced of its potential: he described himself as a staunch advocate and envisions a future where the match takes place every year. While he noted that any future adjustments would only be necessary if player interest waned, he believes momentum will continue to grow. From a coaching perspective, he pointed to preseason value, suggesting it’s the ideal preparation window—better than a practice match against Hawthorn, for instance.

The standout participation and commitment from players across both teams were pivotal to the night’s success. Several big-name stars have signposted their eagerness to represent their state again, reinforcing the competition’s appeal. Scott acknowledged WA’s strong case to host Origin again, given the warm reception from fans, while also hinting that other states are ready to step forward to join the contest.

Origin’s future looks bright to Cox as well. He argued that the series should occur annually and weighed whether it should be a standalone event or part of a broader carnival format. He credited the Western Australian government, tourism authorities, and the public for backing the concept at any time of year, suggesting WA deserves to continue hosting.

The level of player buy-in was extraordinary: every available AFL star from Victoria or Western Australia who could play did so. That collective enthusiasm is, in large part, what fueled the match’s excitement, even as injuries began to mount. Carlton’s Jacob Weitering required hospital evaluation after a heavy marking contest, while Adelaide’s Callum Ah Chee, Port Adelaide’s Mitch Georgiades, and GWS’s Sam Taylor left the field with hamstring concerns, and Matt Rowell of Gold Coast sustained a finger injury.

Yet Hogan reflected on the players’ mindset, emphasizing the sense of anticipation and unity around the concept. He described the early days as a period of uncertainty, but as the team announcements approached, the excitement surged. Players who competed at junior levels for their state or who dream of donning their state colours felt the phenomenon could mature into something truly special, with a genuine appetite to participate year after year. The consensus tone was clear: the concept has arrived—and it could stay.

AAP

But here’s the controversial takeaway: does locking this in every season risk diluting club harmony or overshadowing interstate pride with franchise priorities? And should the format evolve—perhaps rotating hosts or mixing in a broader festival—to keep it fresh and widely supported? Share your stance in the comments: should State of Origin become a fixed annual tradition, or would a flexible schedule with occasional variations better serve players, teams, and fans?