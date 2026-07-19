State League Showdown: Sun's Four-Goal Haul, Docker's Dominance, and Crow's Comeback (2026)

State leagues are in full swing for the 2026 season, and it's been an exciting few weeks of action. Here's a wrap of some of the standout performances and key matches from around the country.

Adelaide Crows (SANFL)

The Crows dominated against South Adelaide, with Archie Ludowyke shining up forward and Mark Keane returning from injury. Ludowyke's five goals from 12 disposals were a highlight, while Keane's 17 disposals and six marks showed his resilience after a grueling leg injury. Veteran ruck Reilly O'Brien also stood out with 24 disposals, 10 marks, 43 hitouts, and a goal. Chayce Jones, Billy Dowling, and Charlie Edwards were also influential, with Hugh Bond, Luke Pedlar, and Mitch Hinge contributing solid performances.

Brisbane Lions (VFL)

The Lions suffered a 17-point loss to Gold Coast, with Luke Beecken leading the way with 23 disposals. Key forward prospect Cody Curtin kicked two goals, while Zane Zakostelsky and Sam Marshall were quiet. Promising midfielder Sam Marshall was quiet with 10 disposals, while Koby Evans had nine and Irish category B rookie Ben Murphy had four. Prospective draftee Cooper Hodge, son of former Lion and Hawk champion Luke, looked at home with 15 touches.

Carlton Blues (VFL)

The Blues faced Essendon, with no match details provided. However, it's likely that the match saw some strong performances from both teams.

Collingwood Magpies (VFL)

Collingwood claimed a 12-point win over Casey, with Ned Long dominating as the leading clearance winner with 10, 33 disposals, and seven tackles. Harry DeMattia and Jakob Ryan were also standouts, while Lachlan Sullivan and Charlie West contributed solid performances. Young duo Tyan Prindable and Jai Saxena also had their moments.

Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Peel Thunder dominated Swan Districts, with midfielder Jeremy Sharp having a massive day out. Sharp, who has played only two AFL games this season, racked up 40 disposals, two goals, three marks, and four tackles. Ruckman Darcy, who has been sidelined since round five of the AFL season, had 27 hitouts, 21 disposals, and four marks. Developing forward Charlie Nicholls booted four goals from 13 disposals.

Geelong Cats (VFL)

Geelong thrashed Sandringham, with George Stevens delivering a dominant performance. The midfielder had 25 disposals, nine clearances, and two goals. James Worpel and Jhye Clark were also excellent, while veteran Rhys Stanley dominated in the ruck. Brad Close and Lennox Hofmann contributed solid performances.

Gold Coast Suns (VFL)

The Suns returned from an ankle injury, with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicking four goals in a 17-point win over Brisbane. Sam Clohesy was the biggest ball-winner, while Zeke Uwland and fellow 2025 Suns Academy graduates Beau Addinsall and Dylan Patterson impressed. Ben Jepson, Charlie Ballard, Nick Holman, and Caleb Graham also contributed solid performances.

GWS Giants (VFL)

The Giants had no match this weekend, so we can't provide any details on their performance.

Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Box Hill claimed an eight-point win over Footscray, with Finn Maginness leading the way with 26 disposals, seven clearances, one goal, and nine tackles. Harry Morrison and Ollie Greeves were also influential, while Sam Butler, Henry Hustwaite, and Will McCabe contributed solid performances.

Casey Demons (VFL)

Casey suffered a 12-point loss to Collingwood, with Max Heath and mid-season recruit Joel Fitzgerald impressing. Heath had 22 disposals, 18 hitouts, seven clearances, seven marks, and six tackles, while Fitzgerald gathered 34 disposals. Jack Henderson and Lukas Cooke were also good, while mid-season recruit Max Mapley and Jake Melksham contributed solid performances.

North Melbourne Kangaroos (VFL)

North Melbourne suffered a 14-point loss to Tasmania, with Robert Hansen Jnr leading the way with 25 disposals and a goal. Josh Goater and Bailey Scott were also influential, while Cooper Harvey had 22 touches. Young ruck Taylor Goad was solid, while Zac Banch, Matt Whitlock, and Aidan Corr contributed solid performances.

Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

Port Adelaide suffered a 49-point loss to Glenelg, with Jack Watkins leading the way in the midfield. Watkins was the leading clearance winner with 11 and had 30 disposals. Mid-season recruits Xavier Bamert and Alex van Wyk made their mark, while Jack Lukosius, Will Lorenz, Xavier Walsh, and Benny Barrett contributed solid performances.

Richmond Tigers (VFL)

Richmond had no match this weekend, so we can't provide any details on their performance.

St Kilda Saints (VFL)

St Kilda faced Sydney, with no match details provided. However, it's likely that the match saw some strong performances from both teams.

West Coast Eagles (WAFL)

West Coast dominated Claremont, with Oliver Francou gathering 25 disposals, five marks, and four tackles. Fellow mid-season draftee Marcus Herbert had 16 touches and three marks, while Tom Gross starred in front of the sticks with four goals. Tyrell Dewar and Matt Owies booted two goals apiece, while Elijah Hewett and Fin Macrae continued to find form.

Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Footscray suffered an eight-point loss to Box Hill, with ruckman Lachlan Smith kicking three goals from his six disposals and 29 hitouts. Harvey Gallagher, Jedd Busslinger, Lachie Jaques, and Sam Davidson contributed solid performances, while Oskar Baker, Lachie Carmichael, and Luke Kennedy were also influential.