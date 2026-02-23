SpaceX's Starlink satellites have been playing a risky game of space dodgeball! A recent report reveals that a significant number of Starlink's maneuvers were due to potential collisions with Chinese satellites and space debris.

But here's the twist: the Honghu-2 satellite, owned by Hongqing Technology, was the main instigator, causing a whopping 1,143 evasive actions by Starlink! This satellite, launched in December 2023, has become a central figure in this space drama. And it's not alone; seven Chinese satellites in total contributed to 3,732 maneuvers by Starlink, according. to the report filed with the US Federal Communications Commission.

These maneuvers are not just a technical challenge; they have real consequences. Each adjustment consumes precious fuel, reducing the lifespan of the satellites involved. This situation raises questions about the coordination and safety of our increasingly crowded skies.

And this is where it gets controversial: with the rapid growth of satellite constellations, how can we ensure safe and fair practices in space? Are current regulations sufficient, or do we need a new space traffic management system? Share your thoughts below, especially if you have insights into the challenges of managing satellite orbits and collision avoidance.