Starlink's $80 Plan: Is It Worth It? (Review) (2026)

In the world of satellite internet, Starlink has been a game-changer, offering high-speed connectivity to even the most remote areas. But for those who want to save a few bucks, the company has introduced the Residential 200 Mbps plan, which promises to deliver the same great speeds at a lower price. So, is it a smart choice or a cheap compromise? Let's dive in and find out.

The Promise of the Residential 200 Mbps Plan

Starlink's cheaper home internet plans come with a few caveats. For $80 per month, you get download speeds of 80-200 Mbps and upload speeds of 15-35 Mbps. If you sign up for a 12-month service agreement, you can get the dish and router installation kit for free. But there's a catch: download speeds are capped, and you'll experience deprioritized data during peak usage hours.

Testing the Residential 200 Mbps Plan

I recently ran a 10-day test regimen for the Residential 200 Mbps plan, using a custom testing script to measure download and upload speeds, as well as latency. The results were surprising.

Download Speeds

The mean download speeds averaged 214.6 Mbps, which is pretty much exactly what Starlink promises. But the real story lies in the performance consistency. There's an obvious cluster of speeds below 150 Mbps, and then spotty consistency above that mark, scattered across the 200-400 Mbps range. This inconsistent higher-speed download performance is likely due to data deprioritization.

Upload Speeds

Upload speeds were consistent, delivering the SpaceX-promised speeds, frequently sitting in the advertised range of 15-35 Mbps, though not limited to it. In fact, we saw a fair number of upload results in a higher range (50-70 Mbps), again delivering faster uploads than the plan calls for, when circumstances allowed.

Latency

Latency was almost identical to what you'd see with the standard Residential Max service plan, with most pings measuring between 10ms and 30ms. The average latency of 22.7ms was actually faster than we saw when we tested the Starlink Dish V4 last year, indicating further improvements to Starlink's orbital and terrestrial infrastructure.

The Verdict: Savings Without (Much) Sacrifice

So, is the Residential 200 Mbps plan a smart buy for Starlink customers on a budget? In my opinion, it's a clear value, offering much the same great connectivity at a better price. You can get Starlink's rock-solid service no matter how remote you are, and you can enjoy it for less.

However, there are some sacrifices to be made. The real sacrifice? Predictability. The $40 savings brings with it some unexpected volatility at higher speeds. Thanks to Starlink's soft cap, which promises a minimum threshold of speed and no hard upper limit, your performance might be better than advertised, but you won't be able to rely on that extra speed all the time. You just get to ride the wave of extra capacity when the satellites aren't as busy. Those higher speeds fluctuate a lot, and since that's due to data priority in your service area, it's entirely out of your control. Also, access to that 'bonus' speed could deteriorate over time as Starlink gains more subscribers in your neighborhood.

In conclusion, if you're in a no-good-alternatives rural area where Starlink makes sense, but haven't committed because of the high monthly cost, the new Residential 200 Mbps and Residential 100 Mbps plans offer much the same great connectivity at a better price. It's a smart buy for Starlink customers on a budget, but be aware of the sacrifices you'll have to make.