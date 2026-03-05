Starlink Mission: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launches 29 Satellites (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling countdown to space! SpaceX is gearing up for another exciting mission, and this time, it's all about expanding the Starlink internet network. The Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off, carrying 29 new satellites to join the constellation.

But here's where it gets controversial... the weather might play a tricky role! With a cold front moving through Florida, the launch team faces some challenges. The opening of the window could be a bit tricky, with a 60% chance of acceptable conditions. However, by the time the four-hour launch window closes, the odds are in their favor, with a 90% chance of good weather.

The main concerns on Sunday will be those pesky cumulus clouds, thick cloud cover, and liftoff winds. But the forecast team is confident, predicting a comfortable temperature of 57°F (14°C), with winds from the north at a manageable speed.

This mission, Starlink 6-100, is a significant milestone. Despite being the 99th Group 6 launch, it's the 347th dedicated launch for SpaceX's space internet service. Talk about dedication!

And this is the part most people miss... the Falcon 9 first stage booster, B1080, has a special role. After launching the satellites, it will perform a precision landing on the drone ship 'A Shortfall of Gravitas.' This booster is a veteran, having flown 23 times since its debut in 2023 with the Axiom-2 mission to the ISS.

The 29 Starlink V2 Mini satellites will be released into a precise orbit, inclined at 43 degrees to the Equator, just over an hour into the flight.

So, are you excited for this mission? Do you think the weather will cooperate, or will it cause any delays? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! We'd love to hear your take on this exciting space adventure.

