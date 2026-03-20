Stargazing Guide: Eclipses, Supermoons, Meteor Showers, and Planets in 2026 (2026)

Get ready for an incredible year of celestial wonders in 2026! From dazzling meteor showers to awe-inspiring eclipses, and even a rare planetary parade, the night sky is about to put on a spectacular show. But here's the catch: some of these events might be a little tricky to catch, so pay close attention!

We'll kick off the year with a full wolf moon on a Saturday, marking the first of three supermoons in 2026. Jupiter, the giant of our solar system, will make an appearance near this supermoon, creating a stunning contrast. However, the brightness of the supermoon might overshadow the Quadrantid meteor shower, which is expected to peak around the same time.

But don't worry, there's plenty more to look forward to! Robert Lunsford, a fireball report coordinator, highlights an exciting lineup of celestial events throughout the year.

Supermoons and Full Moons:

In most years, we witness 12 full moons, one for each month. But 2026 is a special year with 13 full moons, including two in May! The second full moon in a month is known as a blue moon, a rare occurrence that happens approximately every 2 ½ years due to the slight mismatch between our calendar months and the lunar cycle.

After the January supermoon, the next two will grace our skies in November and December. December's supermoon will be the closest to Earth for the entire year, offering an even more breathtaking view.

Here's the full list of 2026's full moons:

February 1: Snow Moon

March 3: Worm Moon

April 1: Pink Moon

May 1: Flower Moon

May 31: Blue Moon

June 29: Strawberry Moon

July 29: Buck Moon

August 28: Sturgeon Moon

September 26: Harvest Moon

October 26: Hunter's Moon

November 24: Beaver Moon

December 23: Cold Moon

Meteor Showers:

Following the Quadrantids in January, sky-watchers will have to wait a bit for the next major shower, the Lyrids, in April. But the wait will be worth it!

Here are the dates for the remaining meteor showers in 2026:

Lyrids: April 21-22

Eta Aquariids: May 5-6

Southern Delta Aquariids: July 30-31

Alpha Capricornids: July 30-31

Perseids: August 12-13

Orionids: October 21-22

Southern Taurids: November 4-5

Northern Taurids: November 11-12

Leonids: November 16-17

Geminids: December 13-14

Ursids: December 21-22

Lunsford predicts that the Perseids and Geminids will be the highlights of the year, with the Perseids offering an uninterrupted show due to minimal lunar interference.

Solar and Lunar Eclipses:

NASA has revealed that sky-watchers can expect two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses in 2026.

An annular solar eclipse, creating a 'ring of fire' effect, will occur over Antarctica on February 17. This happens when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, resulting in a partial eclipse where the sun's light surrounds the moon's shadow.

A total solar eclipse will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and parts of Portugal on August 12. Meanwhile, a partial eclipse will be seen from Europe, Africa, and North America.

Lunar eclipses occur during a full moon when the sun, Earth, and moon align, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. This causes the moon to turn a dramatic red, often referred to as a 'blood moon.'

A total lunar eclipse will be visible from Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, and the Americas on March 3. A partial lunar eclipse will follow in late August, visible from the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Western Asia.

Planet Parades and Appearances:

February will be a treat for planet watchers, with a parade of six planets visible in the night sky. Saturn will be close to the horizon, while Venus and Mercury will appear to rise above the setting sun. Neptune will also make an appearance, but you'll need a telescope or binoculars to spot this distant ice giant.

Uranus will be visible near the moon on February 23, and Jupiter will shine brightly in the eastern sky for early evening sky-gazers. The moon and Jupiter will be particularly close on February 26.

In May, the crescent moon will gleam between Jupiter and Venus, and in early June, these two planets will appear side by side, creating an optical illusion despite their distant orbits.

In October, Jupiter will perform a disappearing act, appearing so close to the crescent moon that it will seem to temporarily vanish for viewers in North America east of St. Louis.

The year will end with a celestial duo of Jupiter and Mars in the early morning of December 4, paired with the bright Venus and the crescent moon.

So, are you ready to embark on this cosmic journey in 2026? Mark your calendars, grab your binoculars or telescopes, and get ready for some breathtaking celestial encounters! And remember, the best views often come with a bit of patience and a clear night sky. Happy stargazing!