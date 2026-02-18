Stardom Welcomes Maki Itoh: The Cutest in the World Joins AEW & Indie Wrestling Scene (2026)

Unveiling the Mystery: Stardom's New Arrival

The wrestling world is abuzz with speculation as Stardom, the Japanese joshi promotion, has been dropping hints about a new, mysterious signing. But who is this enigmatic talent, and what makes them so intriguing?

For the past few shows, Stardom has been building anticipation for a new arrival, leaving fans to wonder if it's the return of the former Dakota Kai, a free agent and avid gamer who previously wrestled for Stardom as Evie before signing with WWE. Some even speculated that Mercedes Martinez might be bringing her RETRIBUTION gimmick to Japan. However, the teasers revealed a different story.

The clues pointed to a foul-mouthed former pop idol who had a brief but memorable run in AEW from 2021-2023, and still makes regular appearances for GCW. Today, January 10th, Stardom confirmed the speculation by introducing Maki Itoh during their show at Korakuen Hall.

Itoh, who had been on her best behavior with Stardom president Taro Okada, signed a contract and donned a new tracksuit. She expressed her excitement, stating, "After 9 years of professional wrestling, this is the first time I’ll be doing it as a part of this organization. I will be joining Stardom. Nice to meet you!"

Before her wrestling career, Itoh was a member of LinQ, an idol group known for its carefully crafted image. She was let go from the group in 2017 and used her experience to create her wrestling gimmick, 'Cutest in the World', which quickly became a fan favorite. She has won the International Princess title twice in her home promotion TJPW and held the Tokyo Joshi Pro Tag belts once with Miyu Yamashita.

Her first match for Stardom, a sister promotion to New Japan, is tomorrow at Korakuen, where she will team with Saori Anou against Aya Sakura & Sayaka Kurara. The wrestling community is abuzz with excitement, and the question on everyone's mind is: What will Maki Itoh bring to Stardom?

