Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu - When Will It Be on Disney+? (2026)

The world of Star Wars has taken an intriguing turn with the release of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu', a film that has sparked curiosity and raised questions among fans. In this article, I'll delve into the movie's journey, its reception, and its upcoming streaming availability on Disney+.

The Rise of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' is a live-action Star Wars film directed by Jon Favreau, who previously found success with the 'Iron Man' films. The movie continues the story of the popular Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian', which ran for three seasons and captivated audiences with its unique blend of sci-fi and Western elements.

The film follows bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his Force-sensitive apprentice, Grogu (the beloved 'Baby Yoda' puppet), as they join forces with the New Republic to rescue Rotta the Hutt. With an impressive cast that includes Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, and Sigourney Weaver, the movie has generated buzz despite a disappointing box office run.

Box Office Performance and Digital Release

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' earned approximately $342 million at the worldwide box office, which, while profitable, is the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars film to date. However, the movie's digital release offers a new opportunity for fans to catch up on the story.

Beginning on July 21, 2026, the film will be available to buy or rent on various digital platforms, including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home. The price varies, but on Amazon Prime, it's $29.99 to buy and $24.99 to rent.

Streaming on Disney+

The real question on fans' minds is when 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' will be available to stream on Disney+ for free. As a Disney movie, it's highly likely that the film will make its way to the streaming platform within the next few months.

Previous Disney releases, such as 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', have followed a similar pattern, streaming on Disney+ a few months after their theatrical release. If 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' follows this timeline, we can expect it to be available on Disney+ around November 2026. However, given that the digital release was faster than expected, an earlier streaming date, perhaps in October 2026, is also a possibility.

Disney+ Subscription Options

For those interested in watching 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' and other Disney content, Disney+ offers a range of subscription plans. With ads, a monthly subscription costs $11.99, while an ad-free experience is available for $18.99 per month or $189.99 annually.

Additionally, Disney+ bundles with Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN+ are available, allowing subscribers to access multiple services at a discounted rate.

Conclusion

While 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' may have had a lackluster box office performance, its digital and streaming releases offer fans a chance to catch up on the story. With an anticipated Disney+ release date in the coming months, fans can look forward to continuing their Star Wars journey without breaking the bank.

Personally, I find it fascinating how the Star Wars franchise continues to evolve and adapt to different platforms, ensuring its longevity and accessibility to fans worldwide.