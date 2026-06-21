In the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode "Series Acclimation Mil", the holographic character Sam (Kerrice Brooks) becomes obsessed with her role as an emissary between her holographic species and the flesh-and-blood species at school. She studies history and finds Captain Benjamin Sisko, the Bajoran Emissary to the Prophets, as a role model. This episode, set 850 years after Deep Space Nine, features a cameo from Cirroc Lofton (Sisko's son Jake) and Tawny Newsome as the latest iteration of Dax. Newsome, who co-wrote the episode, revealed that the original pitch was to focus on multiple familiar captains from the past, but it evolved into a Sisko story due to her personal connection to Deep Space Nine. She pushed for Sisko's inclusion, emphasizing the word 'emissary' and its connection to Sisko's character. The script underwent significant cuts, going from 72 pages to 48, but the final episode successfully bridged the gap between Deep Space Nine and the 32nd century. The second season of Starfleet Academy is set to air in 2027 and will be the show's last, with Newsome having limited involvement due to other commitments. The future of Star Trek is uncertain, with no current productions, but potential projects include a Strange New Worlds spinoff and a movie. The author expresses interest in writing scripts for Star Trek audio dramas if needed.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's Surprising DS9 Twist! | Behind the Scenes (2026)
References
Top Articles
TikTok Under Fire: EU's Plan to Curb Addictive Design
Apple AirTag 2 Speaker Tampering: Why It’s Still a Security Concern
How Trump's Greenland Threat Hardened Anti-US Sentiment in Western Europe | YouGov Poll Analysis
Latest Posts
Ducati's Dominance at Sepang: A Warning to MotoGP Rivals
Pedro Acosta's Sepang MotoGP Test: 6/10 Rating, KTM's Progress, and Thailand Expectations
Recommended Articles
- JD Vance's Mission: Unraveling Iran's Nuclear Program
- Plymouth Gladiators' Dramatic Comeback: Overcoming Oxford Cheetahs in the Cab Direct Championship
- Japan Dominates Tunisia 4-0: Ayase Ueda's Brilliance Shines in World Cup 2026
- NASA’s Daring Rescue Mission: Saving the Swift Space Telescope from Atmospheric Burn-Up
- Queen's Club: Women's Tennis Tournament Shines Brightly
- Brixton Market Under Threat: Local Traders Fight for Community Ownership
- Nottingham Community Activist Louise Garvey's Legacy Cast in Bronze
- Test Your Fitness: Bhagyashree's Simple Challenges for Healthy Ageing
- Guenther Steiner: Aston Martin’s Lack of Upgrades is ‘Not Acceptable’
- US Open 2026: Who Will Reign Supreme at Shinnecock Hills?
- Cocktail 2: A Box Office Success Story - Day 2 Update
- Japan 4-0 Tunisia: Ayase Ueda scores twice as Tunisia's World Cup ends in disappointment
- Restoring Historic Stone Monuments: The Story of Winter Hill's 'Two Lads'
- Test Your Fitness: Bhagyashree's Simple Challenges for Healthy Ageing
- Remembering Sunil Dutt: Priya Dutt's Tribute to Her Father on Father's Day
- Shared Table: Regional Heroes | Australian Doc Explores Food, Identity & Migration
- 2 Powerful Questions to Ask in Every Job Interview | Career Coach Tips for Mid-Career Professionals
- Andy Murray's Tennis Return, Serena Williams' Comeback, and Retirement Life
- ESPN's Bill Barnwell on Seahawks' Offseason Moves, Baker Mayfield's Contract, and Super Bowl Repeat
- Unleash Your iPhone's Potential with iOS 27's Revolutionary Shortcuts
- Scotland Office Blocks Release of Independence Files: What's Being Hidden?
- Kajol's Heartfelt Tribute: Remembering Father Shomu Mukherjee on Father's Day
- NASA's Swift Observatory: A Startup's Race to Save a Space Telescope
- TV Presenter's Apology: Why Jeremy Doku's Decision to Prioritize Family is a Big Deal
- Irish Herbalism: Ancient Remedies for Modern Times
- Guenther Steiner Blasts Aston Martin: 'Not F1 Standard Anymore' - F1 2026 Analysis
- Western Bulldogs vs St Kilda Saints | AFL 2023 Highlights
- F1 2026: Oscar Piastri's Struggles and Villeneuve's Assessment
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's World Record Half-Century: A Sweet Revenge Against Sri Lanka A
- Tunisia vs Japan LIVE: Watch FIFA World Cup Group F TV stream - score, commentary, updates & stats
- Australian Politics: Deeming Ally Colleen Harkin Quits Liberals, One Nation Rumors Swirl
- Kaitlan Collins vs. Scott Jennings: The Reflecting Pool Debate
- Bob's Discount Furniture Coming to Franklin, TN - Grand Opening Details
- Western Bulldogs vs St Kilda Saints | AFL 2023 Highlights
- Oliver Tarvet's Wimbledon Journey: From Qualifying to Centre Court & Beyond
- NRL Highlights: Warriors vs Cowboys, Storm vs Raiders, Roosters vs Sharks
- School Bus Fight: Man Charged with Affray in Southern NSW
- David Hockney's Portraits and The Four Seasons: A Yorkshire Story
- Uncovering Warrington's Past: An Archaeological Adventure
- Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Success: Samantha's Action Comedy Crosses Rs 13 Crore in 2 Days
- Historic Village Pub for Sale: The Swan Inn in Milton, Derbyshire - A Rare Opportunity!
- BUXTON BEST PAIRS: Team Racing Action at Hi-Edge Raceway
- Journalist Slammed for Criticizing Footballer's Paternity Leave: Jeremy Doku's Family Choice
- Iron Maiden's Phone-Free Concert Experience: Run For Your Lives Tour in Paris
- VOO vs. SPY: Which S&P 500 ETF is Better for You? (2023 Comparison)
- Uncovering Warrington Castle: The Archaeological Dig to Solve a Centuries-Old Mystery
- 2 Powerful Questions to Ask in Every Job Interview | Career Coach Tips for $100K+ Roles
- Esha Deol's Emotional Father's Day Tribute to Dharmendra | Nostalgic Childhood Memories
- Virat Kohli's Return: India's ODI Squad Announced for England Tour
- Windows 11 26H2: Everything You Need to Know About Microsoft's Latest Enablement Package
- NASA's Swift Telescope Rescue: A Race Against Time
- UK Back in the EU? Most Europeans Say Yes! | Brexit Survey Results
- Remembering Sunil Dutt: Priya Dutt's Tribute to Her Father on Father's Day
- Upasana Singh's Iconic Catchphrase: 'Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi?' and Salman Khan's Reaction
- Brexit's Legacy: A Decade of Economic and Political Challenges
- Nottingham Community Activist Louise Garvey's Legacy Cast in Bronze
- Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Struggles: Fans Boo as ERA Skyrockets | MLB News
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: What's New? | Leaked Design & Color Options
- GTA 6 Beta Scam: How to Spot and Avoid the 'Build Vice City' Fraud
- DIY Mosquito Traps: The 'Bucket of Doom' Trend Explained
- Remembering Alex Hughes: A Tribute to the Grimsby Town Football Club Legend
- NRL Highlights: Warriors vs Cowboys, Storm vs Raiders, Roosters vs Sharks
- Shark Alert: Whale Carcass Washes Up at Bells Beach, Australia
- Social Media Ban: What Will Teens Do Without It? | Expert Opinions & Teen Perspectives
- AI Revolution: Will Human Coders Become Extinct?
- Test Your Fitness: Bhagyashree's Simple Challenges for Healthy Ageing
- Leeds United's Welsh Connection: Can Harry Wilson be Convinced to Join?
- Jeremy Doku Leaves World Cup for Child's Birth: TV Presenter Apologizes for Controversial Remarks
- 90% Fail This Test! Bhagyashree's Simple Fitness Challenge for International Yoga Day
- Remembering Alex Hughes: A Tribute to the Grimsby Town Football Club Legend
- Singapore's Wealth Management Boom: AUM to Skyrocket to US$34.5 Trillion by 2030
- Reviving Ancient Irish Remedies: Foraging, Growing, and Healing with Herbs
- Social Media Ban: Teens React and Experts Weigh In
- NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Timings, Dress Code, and Guidelines | LIVE Updates
- Cloudflare Blocked Access: How to Fix and Get Unblocked
- Social Media Ban: Teens React and Experts Weigh In
- Leeds United's Welsh Connection: Can Harry Wilson be Convinced to Join?
- Stonehenge Exhibition: A Virtual Journey Through Time
- Former UFC Champions Dricus Du Plessis and Kamaru Usman Collide in Oklahoma City
- Unreal Engine 6: 10 Game-Changing Features for CG Artists | UE6 Breakdown
- Yash's 'Toxic': A Cinematic Adventure with a Dark Twist
- David Hockney's Legacy: A Personal Perspective
- The 'Bucket of Doom' Trend: How to Fight Mosquitoes with DIY Traps
- School Bus Fight: Man Charged with Affray in NSW, Australia
- Restoring History: Rebuilding the 'Two Lads' Stone Monuments on Winter Hill Moors
- 2026 Czech MotoGP Brno Warm-Up Results: Aldeguer Leads, Bezzecchi Banned!
- Google Doodle by Nico Williams: Indigenous Art & Beadwork
- Giancarlo Esposito Converts to Islam: His Journey of Faith in Saudi Arabia
- Guenther Steiner Blasts Aston Martin: 'Not F1 Standard Anymore' - F1 2026 Crisis Explained
- Should Pape Matar Sarr Stay at Tottenham? | World Cup Star's Future Amid Transfer Rumors
- Test Your Fitness: Bhagyashree's Simple Challenges for Healthy Ageing
- AFL Intercepts and Buzzing Bees: Super Netball Semi-Finals Highlights
- Ben's Plants: A Family Legacy Blooming in Darlington | Gardening & Local Business
- Glasgow Tigers Dominate Workington in Cab Direct Championship
- iOS 27 Shortcut Revolution: How Apple Intelligence Makes Automation Easy!
- Unveiling the 2026 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Shortlist
- Senator Don Farrell: Labor's Fight Against Wokeness and the Rise of One Nation
- Historic Village Pub for Sale: The Swan Inn in Milton, Derbyshire - A Rare Opportunity!
- English Families Fight for Welsh Education: A Border Battle
- Cocktail 2: A Box Office Success Story - Day 2 Update
- ncnk
Article information
Author: Laurine Ryan
Last Updated:
Views: 6499
Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)
Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Laurine Ryan
Birthday: 1994-12-23
Address: Suite 751 871 Lissette Throughway, West Kittie, NH 41603
Phone: +2366831109631
Job: Sales Producer
Hobby: Creative writing, Motor sports, Do it yourself, Skateboarding, Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Stand-up comedy
Introduction: My name is Laurine Ryan, I am a adorable, fair, graceful, spotless, gorgeous, homely, cooperative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.