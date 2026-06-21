Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's Surprising DS9 Twist! | Behind the Scenes (2026)

In the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode "Series Acclimation Mil", the holographic character Sam (Kerrice Brooks) becomes obsessed with her role as an emissary between her holographic species and the flesh-and-blood species at school. She studies history and finds Captain Benjamin Sisko, the Bajoran Emissary to the Prophets, as a role model. This episode, set 850 years after Deep Space Nine, features a cameo from Cirroc Lofton (Sisko's son Jake) and Tawny Newsome as the latest iteration of Dax. Newsome, who co-wrote the episode, revealed that the original pitch was to focus on multiple familiar captains from the past, but it evolved into a Sisko story due to her personal connection to Deep Space Nine. She pushed for Sisko's inclusion, emphasizing the word 'emissary' and its connection to Sisko's character. The script underwent significant cuts, going from 72 pages to 48, but the final episode successfully bridged the gap between Deep Space Nine and the 32nd century. The second season of Starfleet Academy is set to air in 2027 and will be the show's last, with Newsome having limited involvement due to other commitments. The future of Star Trek is uncertain, with no current productions, but potential projects include a Strange New Worlds spinoff and a movie. The author expresses interest in writing scripts for Star Trek audio dramas if needed.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's Surprising DS9 Twist! | Behind the Scenes (2026)

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