Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's Second Week Performance (2026)

Is 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Falling Short of Expectations? Despite the buzz surrounding its launch, the new Paramount+ series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has yet to crack the Nielsen Top 10 Streaming Chart—not in its debut week, and not in its second week either. But here's where it gets controversial: while Nielsen data suggests the show is underperforming compared to other live-action Star Trek series on the platform, it’s still making waves in other top 10 lists. So, what’s the real story behind its performance? Let’s dive in.

The latest Nielsen charts for the week of January 19–25, which included the release of Starfleet Academy’s third episode, “Vitus Reflix,” once again left the series absent from the Top 10 originals. Netflix’s Stranger Things dominated with 1.66 billion minutes viewed, while Paramount+’s own Landman secured the second spot—the only Paramount+ series consistently charting this year. This raises the question: Why isn’t Starfleet Academy keeping pace? And this is the part most people miss: the show debuted mid-Nielsen tracking window, so there was hope it might chart after a full week of data. Yet, even with tougher competition this week, it didn’t make the cut. For context, Star Trek: Discovery’s season 5 premiere took a week to enter the Nielsen Top 10 back in 2024, and Strange New Worlds season 3 managed to chart in its first two weeks last summer with viewership numbers that would’ve sufficed this time around.

But Nielsen isn’t the whole picture. Streaming ratings are notoriously tricky to track, and rival data firm Luminate paints a different story. Last month, Luminate reported that Starfleet Academy outperformed other recent Star Trek premieres on Paramount+, though both firms agree that Taylor Sheridan-produced shows like Landman are the real heavy hitters. So, is Nielsen missing something, or is Starfleet Academy simply not resonating as expected?

Here’s where it gets interesting: While the series isn’t charting on Nielsen, it’s been popping up in Paramount+’s own top 10 list, even reaching #6 on Thursday. It’s also performing well on Amazon Channels, ranking #4 in the USA, just behind Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Internationally, the show is thriving, topping the charts in Germany and consistently ranking in the top 10 on SkyShowtime in Europe. This begs the question: Is Starfleet Academy a niche hit, or is it simply taking a different path to success?

As we continue to monitor its performance, one thing is clear: the series has already been renewed for a second season, with production wrapping up in Toronto next week. But what do you think? Is Starfleet Academy underperforming, or is it just finding its audience in unexpected ways? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this bold new chapter in the Star Trek universe. Stay tuned to TrekMovie.com for more updates on the Star Trek Universe!