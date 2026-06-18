Stanley Cup Final: Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes - High-Scoring Drama and Record-Breaking Moments (2026)

The 2023 Stanley Cup Final is a spectacle that has captivated hockey enthusiasts and casual viewers alike. This high-octane series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes has all the makings of a classic, and the numbers don't lie.

The Unpredictable Final

What makes this final so captivating is its unpredictability. From the very first game, where Carolina jumped to an early lead only to see it slip away, to the dramatic comebacks and overtime thrillers, every game has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Jaccob Slavin, the Hurricanes' defenseman, sums it up perfectly: "It's been fun to play. There's a lot of momentum swings in the games, and I feel like it's one of those series where you don't know what's going to happen."

The series is tied at 2-2 as we head into Game 5, and the tension is palpable. The fact that a Game 6 is guaranteed to have the Cup in the building in Las Vegas adds to the excitement.

A Scoring Extravaganza

One of the most notable aspects of this final is the sheer number of goals being scored. With a combined 33 goals through the first four games, this series is on track to be one of the highest-scoring finals in recent memory. The Golden Knights and Hurricanes have left their defensive struggles behind, showcasing their offensive prowess.

Brett Howden of the Golden Knights has been on a tear, leading all goal-scorers in the postseason with 14 goals. Mitch Marner's hat trick in Game 3 was a highlight, with three goals in just over six minutes, breaking records. The Hurricanes, too, have been on a scoring spree, with their Game 3 breakout being the fastest three goals in the history of the final.

Tight Games, High Stakes

Despite the high scores, the games have been incredibly tight. Each of the first three games was decided by a single goal, with only an empty-netter in Game 4 preventing a four-game streak. This level of competitiveness is rare, with only two other Cup finals in history featuring a tied score at some point in the third period in each of the first four games.

The fact that these teams are from so-called "non-traditional markets" hasn't deterred viewers. The first three games of this final have been the most-watched since 2012, with an average of 4.9 million viewers on ABC.

The Goalies' Role

While the goalies haven't stolen the show, they've certainly had their moments. Carter Hart for Vegas and Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi for Carolina have made some crucial saves. The combined save percentage of these goalies is on pace to be the lowest in a final since 1973, which is a testament to the high-scoring nature of this series.

Bussi's performance in Game 4 was historic, becoming only the third goalie to make his first NHL playoff start in the final and win it. The Hurricanes' goalie situation is unique, with two goalies winning starts in the final, a feat only achieved by the 1984 Edmonton Oilers and 1972 Boston Bruins in Cup-winning seasons.

A Historic Series

This Stanley Cup Final is shaping up to be one for the ages. With its unpredictable nature, high scores, and tight games, it has all the ingredients of a classic. As we head into the latter stages of the series, the question remains: Will this final go down in history as one of the greatest ever played? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: this series has already left its mark on the NHL.