Stanford Women's Swimming: Thrilling Victory Over Cal, 154-145 | ACC Championships Preview (2026)

When rivals clash, every stroke counts! The #2 Stanford and #6 Cal women's swim teams delivered a nail-biter of a dual meet on January 31, 2026, at the Spieker Aquatic Center in Berkeley, California. In a battle that could have gone either way, Stanford emerged victorious with a slim 154-145 margin, setting the stage for an exciting ACC Championships ahead. But here's where it gets controversial: was this a true test of individual talent, or did team strategy play a bigger role in the outcome? Let’s dive into the details and let you decide.

The meet, held in a short course yards format with suited swimmers, saw both teams split the events evenly, each claiming one relay and six individual wins. Yet, Stanford’s edge came down to key performances and depth in sprint events. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about winning races, but also about minimizing point losses in the events you don’t win.

Stanford senior Lucy Bell was the standout performer, dominating the breaststroke events and the 200 IM. Her 100 breast victory in 57.60 edged out Cal freshman Silje Slyngstadli, who still managed to set a new Cal school record of 58.21. Bell’s 200 breast time of 2:03.72 was even more impressive, shaving over six seconds off her NCAA title-winning time from the previous year. This performance catapulted her to the 8th-fastest spot in the event’s history, a testament to her relentless improvement. Here’s where the debate heats up: Is Lucy Bell the most dominant breaststroker in college swimming today? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Bell’s 200 IM win in 1:52.50, just shy of her personal best, further solidified her status as a versatile powerhouse. Meanwhile, Stanford senior Torri Huske secured two sprint freestyle wins, clocking 21.76 in the 50 free and 46.62 in the 100 free. While these times were off her season bests, her consistency under pressure was undeniable.

Cal’s freshmen stole the show in other events. Claire Weinstein showcased her endurance, winning the 200 free (1:42.13) and 500 free (4:38.65), while Teagan O’Dell swept the backstroke events with a personal-best 50.51 in the 100 back and a 1:51.13 in the 200 back. But here’s a thought-provoking question: Are Cal’s freshmen the future of college swimming, or will Stanford’s senior leadership continue to dominate?

The 200 medley relay was the day’s most thrilling event, with Stanford edging out Cal by a mere one-hundredth of a second. O’Dell’s strong backstroke leg gave Cal an early lead, but Stanford’s Huske and Annam Olawasere rallied to secure the win. The 400 free relay saw Stanford’s depth shine again, as they pulled away in the second half to touch first in 3:09.61, despite a strong challenge from Cal’s quartet.

Looking ahead, both teams will face off again at the ACC Swimming and Diving Championships in Atlanta, Georgia, from February 15-21. With diving events kicking off the competition and swimming events following suit, the stage is set for another epic showdown. Who do you think will come out on top this time? Share your predictions below!

In this story, we’ve highlighted key swimmers like Lucy Bell, Torri Huske, Claire Weinstein, and Teagan O’Dell, but the real question remains: which team has the edge heading into championships? Stanford’s experience or Cal’s rising talent? The debate is open—let’s hear your take!