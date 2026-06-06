Stalkerware Scandal: 500K Customers' Data Leaked by Hacktivist (2026)

The Dark Side of Surveillance: Unveiling the Stalkerware Scandal

In a shocking revelation, a hacktivist has exposed the payment records of over 500,000 individuals who purchased 'stalkerware' apps, shedding light on a disturbing trend in digital surveillance. But here's where it gets controversial...

The leaked data, obtained from a Ukrainian company called Struktura, includes email addresses and partial payment details of customers who paid for phone-tracking services and access to private social media accounts. Among the apps involved are Geofinder, uMobix, and Peekviewer, which claim to provide access to Instagram accounts.

This is not an isolated incident. In recent years, numerous stalkerware apps have been hacked or compromised, leading to the exposure of private data, often belonging to the victims themselves. The poor cybersecurity practices of these app developers have left users vulnerable.

The Stalkerware Trap: Spying on Spouses and Partners

Apps like uMobix and Xnspy have openly marketed their services for spying on spouses and domestic partners, a practice that is illegal. Once installed on a victim's phone, these apps upload private data, including call records, text messages, photos, browsing history, and precise location information, directly to the person who installed the app.

The data leak, as reported by TechCrunch, includes approximately 536,000 customer email addresses, the apps they paid for, the amount spent, payment card types, and the last four digits of the card numbers. TechCrunch verified the authenticity of the data by resetting passwords for accounts associated with public email addresses and matching transaction details with the vendor's checkout pages.

A 'Trivial' Bug and a Hacktivist's Mission

The hacktivist, known as 'wikkid,' attributed the data breach to a 'trivial' bug on the stalkerware vendor's website. They explained their motivation as a fun target, given the nature of these apps, and subsequently published the scraped data on a hacking forum.

The hacking forum listing identifies the surveillance vendor as Ersten Group, a U.K.-based software development startup. However, further investigation reveals a connection to Struktura, a Ukrainian company with an identical website. The earliest record in the dataset contains the email address of Struktura's CEO, Viktoriia Zosim, for a $1 transaction.

Representatives from Ersten Group did not respond to requests for comment, and Struktura's Zosim could not be reached for a statement.

A Call for Action and Discussion

This incident raises serious concerns about the ethics and legality of stalkerware apps and the need for robust cybersecurity measures. It's time to question the practices of these app developers and hold them accountable. What are your thoughts on this matter? Do you think stricter regulations are needed to protect users from such invasions of privacy? We encourage you to share your opinions and engage in a thoughtful discussion in the comments section.