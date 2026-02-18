Stade Francais vs Exeter: Chiefs' 22-Point Lead Collapse in European Challenge Cup! (2026)

A thrilling comeback and a controversial finish! That's the story of Exeter Chiefs' heart-breaking loss to Stade Francais in the European Challenge Cup.

A 22-point lead evaporated! Exeter, with their backs against the wall, succumbed to a remarkable Stade Francais comeback, losing a commanding lead and ultimately the match.

The Chiefs started strongly, with Paul Brown-Bampoe's try in the 15th minute and Scott Sio's score just before halftime giving them a 17-0 advantage. Sio's second try early in the second half extended their lead to a seemingly insurmountable 22 points.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Stade Francais, sensing an opportunity, stepped up their game. Giorgi Melikidze's try soon after Sio's second score gave them a glimmer of hope. Then, Thibaut Motassi's try, coupled with Exeter's indiscipline, which saw them concede penalty after penalty, further reduced the deficit.

The turning point came when Greg Fisilau was sin-binned for collapsing a maul, and replacement Lewis Pearson followed suit a minute later, leaving Exeter with 13 men. Stade Francais took full advantage, with Charles Laloi's try putting them ahead.

Exeter, despite being short-handed, fought back with a drop goal from Henry Slade, but Leo Barre's penalty four minutes later sealed their fate.

The loss means Exeter remain second in Pool Three, but they've missed out on the chance to win the group, as Stade now have a six-point lead with just one game remaining.

Exeter's early dominance was built on try-saving tackles from Ethan Roots and Slade, before Brown-Bampoe's try gave them the confidence to threaten more. However, both teams struggled to penetrate each other's defenses, with Slade adding a penalty just before halftime.

It was a tense affair, with Exeter's discipline crumbling under the increased pressure from Stade Francais. The hosts' persistence paid off, with Motassi's try and the subsequent penalty try awarded against Exeter for repeated maul collapses turning the tide.

And this is the part most people miss...

With Exeter down to 13 men, Stade Francais seized the moment. Joe Jonas fed Charles Laloi, who scored in the right corner, giving Stade their bonus-point try. Exeter fought back with Slade's drop goal, but another penalty, this time for holding on, saw Barre kick the winning points.

The final scoreline: Stade Francais 27-25 Exeter Chiefs.

A dramatic match with a controversial ending. What do you think? Was it Exeter's indiscipline that cost them the game, or did Stade Francais execute a perfect comeback strategy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!