St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Projected Lineup and Game Preview (2026)

Get ready for an exciting showdown! The St. Louis Blues are set to kick off their 2026 season against the Vegas Golden Knights this Friday at the Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 2 p.m. You can catch all the action on FanDuel Sports Network, First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest, and 101 ESPN.

Due to the afternoon schedule, there was no morning skate on Friday, but Head Coach Jim Montgomery took the time during his pregame media session to share the anticipated lineup with fans. In a notable change, Mathieu Joseph will return to the ice, stepping in for Robby Fabbri on the fourth line. There will also be some adjustments to the composition of the top two lines, although the defensive pairings will remain unchanged. Additionally, Joel Hofer is all set to guard the net for this matchup.

Montgomery emphasized the importance of teamwork and grit, stating, "I want to see us fight for each other. I want to see us have more determination in not being denied getting to hard areas and denying people into hard areas." This statement highlights his commitment to fostering a strong, resilient team culture as they face off against a tough opponent.