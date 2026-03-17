St. Louis Blues Activate Robert Thomas, Waive Robby Fabbri (2026)

The St. Louis Blues are facing a challenging situation as they navigate a crucial period in their season. A star player's absence shakes things up! But who's stepping in, and can they fill the void?

The Blues have activated forward Robert Thomas from injured reserve, a move that was anticipated. Thomas, a pivotal figure in the Blues' offense, has been out of action due to an injury sustained in January and a subsequent personal leave. His return is a significant boost for the team, as he's been a consistent performer, leading the forwards in ice time and points per game this season. Thomas's impact is undeniable, especially after two standout seasons where he amassed 60 assists in each campaign.

However, the activation of Thomas comes at a cost. In a corresponding move, the Blues have designated Robby Fabbri for the non-roster list, indicating a potential waiver before their upcoming game. Fabbri, who signed with St. Louis mid-season, has contributed four points and 12 penalty minutes in 15 games. But here's where it gets controversial: is this a fair trade-off?

The Blues recently announced that Thomas would take a personal leave, causing him to miss a game against the Seattle Kraken. During his absence, the team relied on veteran Pavel Buchnevich to fill the void, but faceoff struggles have been a concern. The Blues might consider Slovakian Olympian Dalibor Dvorsky or utilize Brayden Schenn and Jimmy Snuggerud in a platoon system to cover the center position.

As the Blues prepare for a critical Western Conference matchup, the question remains: Can they find a suitable replacement for their star player? And what does this mean for Fabbri's future with the team? The comments section awaits your insights and predictions!