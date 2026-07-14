St. Lawrence County Trash Fees: Why Are They Increasing? (2026)

St. Lawrence County residents brace for trash fee hikes as officials tackle equipment shortages and aim for self-sufficiency in waste management.

The looming trash fee increases in St. Lawrence County, New York, are a stark reminder of the challenges local authorities face in maintaining essential services. With a mounting backlog of trash outside transfer stations and equipment shortages plaguing the county, residents are facing a dire situation that demands immediate attention and a sustainable solution.

Rob Brainard, a transfer station user, encapsulates the frustration of many when he expresses his hope to drop off his trash, highlighting the growing piles of waste that have accumulated.

The county's legislature, led by Dave Forsythe, is aware of the crisis, with constituents voicing their concerns. Forsythe acknowledges the dire need for action, stating that the board is well-aware of the situation.

The primary driver of these changes is the county's dire need for new equipment to process and haul trash. The cost of this equipment is substantial, estimated at $3 million to $4 million, and it's a necessary investment to ensure the county's waste management system can function effectively.

A pivotal step towards self-sufficiency is the creation of a stand-alone solid waste department, which will no longer rely on tax subsidies. Forsythe emphasizes the importance of this move, stating that the department must be self-sustaining, and this will be reflected in the tipping fees.

The question on everyone's mind is whether tipping fees will increase. Forsythe, while not providing a definitive answer, suggests it's highly probable. The extent and timing of the increase remain uncertain, but the need for a financial adjustment is clear.

Another concern is the rising fuel prices, which will likely result in a fuel surcharge at transfer stations. Forsythe hopes this surcharge will be temporary, but it underscores the broader economic challenges the county faces.

Despite the challenges, Forsythe remains optimistic, envisioning a future where the county's solid waste operations are back on track by the end of the year. However, he also acknowledges that this won't be an overnight solution, and the process will take time.

In conclusion, the trash fee hikes in St. Lawrence County are a necessary step towards a more sustainable and self-sufficient waste management system. While the immediate impact on residents will be felt, the long-term benefits of a well-equipped and financially stable waste department are undeniable. As Forsythe suggests, the county is making progress, and the challenges it faces are being addressed, albeit with a recognition that a quick fix is not on the horizon.