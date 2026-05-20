St. George Unveils 'Just One Beautiful Thing' Sculpture Honoring Pioneer Woman Wilhelmina Cannon (2026)

St. George, a city steeped in history and pioneering spirit, has unveiled a captivating sculpture that pays homage to the resilient Wilhelmina Cannon, a pioneer woman whose story embodies the essence of perseverance and beauty in the face of adversity. This bronze masterpiece, titled 'Just One Beautiful Thing', is not merely a depiction of a historical figure but a powerful symbol of the transformative power of nature and the human spirit. The sculpture, crafted by the renowned local artist Jerry Anderson, captures a poignant moment in time, immortalizing the story of Wilhelmina and her husband David Cannon, who ventured into the harsh southern Utah desert in the mid-1800s.

The legend surrounding Wilhelmina's request for 'just one beautiful thing' is a testament to her resilience and the profound impact of nature's beauty. After pleading for a glimpse of beauty in the barren land, her husband, David, returned with a delicate sego lily, a flower native to the region. This simple yet profound gesture renewed Wilhelmina's spirit, and she chose to make the desert her home for the rest of her life. The inscription near the sculpture poignantly captures this moment, reminding us of the profound connection between nature and human resilience.

Anderson's creative process was deeply personal, drawing inspiration from photographs provided by the Cannon family. However, finding a real sego lily to use as a reference was a challenging endeavor. Anderson's dedication to capturing the essence of the flower led him to a remote location on Pine Valley Mountain, where he discovered the delicate sego lily thriving amidst the rugged desert landscape. This experience, he recalls, was a reminder of the beauty that can be found even in the harshest of environments.

The artist's own life story is intertwined with the symbolism of the sego lily. Anderson's wife, Fawn, gifted him a paint-by-number set, which, upon completion, revealed its beauty. This simple yet profound gift inspired Anderson to pursue art, leading him to study under renowned artists like Norman Rockwell. Anderson's personal connection to the sego lily and its transformative power on his life adds a layer of depth to the sculpture's symbolism.

The unveiling of the sculpture coincides with the St. George Art Festival, a celebration of local artistry and community. Rep. Celeste Maloy, in her speech, emphasized the importance of finding beauty in the midst of adversity, drawing a parallel between the sego lily's resilience and the city's spirit. Maloy's words resonate with the spirit of the sculpture, encouraging a deeper appreciation for the beauty that can be found even in the most challenging circumstances.

As visitors gather at City Hall Plaza to admire the sculpture and explore the diverse artwork on display during the festival, they are invited to reflect on the enduring legacy of Wilhelmina Cannon and the profound message of resilience and beauty that 'Just One Beautiful Thing' conveys. This sculpture, a testament to the power of nature and human perseverance, will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on all who encounter it, inspiring a deeper appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us, even in the harshest of environments.