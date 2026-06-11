St Francis Primary School: Rebuilding After Raac Discovery (2026)

The future of Ascot's St Francis Primary School is secured as plans to demolish and rebuild the facility, following the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), have been unanimously approved by councillors. RAAC, a type of concrete prone to collapse, was found at the school in 2023, necessitating the temporary use of classrooms, including marquees, for pupils. The Department for Education (DfE) proposed the demolition and replacement of the school, citing its 'end of operational life'. The project, which will see a single-storey temporary school built on the school's playing field for two years, was unanimously approved by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead's (RBWM) Windsor and Ascot Development Management Committee on Thursday. The new school building, which could be finished in time for the start of the school year in September 2027, will offer 'modern and inclusive' teaching spaces, according to RBWM's planning documents. The school currently has a capacity for 210 children, which will remain the same once the scheme is finished. This development not only ensures the safety and comfort of the students but also addresses the urgent need to replace the outdated infrastructure. The project's approval marks a significant step forward in providing a secure and modern learning environment for the school community.