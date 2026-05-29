Spyderco's PM2 gets a trendy makeover with natural G-10 scales and CPM-MagnaCut steel, but is it worth the hype? In my opinion, this latest iteration of the iconic Paramilitary 2 is a game-changer. The natural G-10 handle scales add a unique, organic touch to the knife's design, setting it apart from the crowd. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between the traditional, military-inspired aesthetic and the modern, natural material. This combination creates a sense of rugged elegance that is hard to ignore. Personally, I think the diamond-mesh texture is a brilliant addition, providing extra grip and a tactile feel that enhances the overall user experience. It's a small detail, but it makes a big difference in tactical use. The CPM-MagnaCut steel blade is another standout feature. As an expert in the field, I can confirm that MagnaCut is a popular choice for its durability and sharpness. The satin and black finishes offer a subtle yet distinct aesthetic, and the $10 price difference is a small price to pay for the added durability of the black version. However, I must admit that the limited availability of these special exclusives adds a layer of exclusivity and urgency. It's a classic case of 'buy now or miss out'. The PM2 has always been a fan favorite, and this new iteration only solidifies its place as a top choice for EDC enthusiasts. In my opinion, Spyderco has hit a home run with this design, and it's a knife that will undoubtedly turn heads and perform exceptionally well. If you're in the market for a reliable, stylish, and versatile pocket knife, the Spyderco Paramilitary 2 Diamond Mesh Natural G-10 is a must-have. It's a knife that combines tradition with innovation, and that's what makes it truly special.
Spyderco Paramilitary 2 MagnaCut: Diamond Mesh G-10, New Steel, and Why It Matters (2026)
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